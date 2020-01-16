The decision to delay the vote came after board members received the latest update on the status of the 11-mile Phase 2 extension — and there was little good news. There are still unresolved questions about the condition of the track, the examination of 1,700 concrete panels after worrisome cracks were found in some, and a software problem that has delayed a necessary test of train controls.

The Silver Line extension was originally scheduled to open last year before delays pushed back a tentative start date to this fall. Now even that is sounding optimistic.

“I think under the best of circumstances, we are now looking at an opening date at the end of the year as I see the issues,” Goldman said. “Whether we meet that deadline or it flops into 2021 depends on two big issues.”

Existing problems, such as the cracks in the panels or rail ties that don’t meet project standards, could require so much preventive work or regular inspections that constant single-tracking on the Silver Line or stations shutting down periodically for maintenance would be needed, and that could be more costly.

General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said he believed Phase 2 could still open this year, even with unresolved construction issues, provided that those issues did not compromise safety and could be fixed while passengers used the line. But he said Metro would want to be compensated for the repairs. He also noted that service could not start unless deficiencies on the track were resolved to Metro’s satisfaction.

“A number of these issues that we raised don’t necessarily mean you couldn’t start the service,” he said. “Once you get the true safety ones settled, some of those others can be worked through. It’s money, it’s maintenance, it’s time.”

Construction of Phase 2 of the Silver Line is being overseen by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority and is being paid for with nearly $2 billion in loans from the U.S. Transportation Department and more than $300 million from Virginia. Once completed, the Airports Authority is expected to hand the project over to Metro — but only after Metro is satisfied with the construction.

The project had been scheduled for completion by the spring, but Metro Chief Operating Officer Joseph Leader said the transit authority is still awaiting a final construction analysis report from its inspector general, and it has just started undertaking an examination of all 1,700 concrete panels built inside the extension’s six stations. In April, the contractor building Phase 2 of the Silver Line discovered that concrete pedestals at the Dulles Airport station, designed to support the two-story structure’s glass walls and windscreens, were cracking. Now Metro is trying to determine how widespread the problem is and what it would take to fix or replace the panels.

The agency is also dealing with technical issues. Software needed to conduct automatic train control testing — a 13-week process — has not been validated or certified by the Silver Line’s contractor, and trains cannot be operated without it, officials said.

“How much does this delay the project? I don’t know,” Leader said. “At this time Metro cannot establish a service date target.”

He said Metro needs to fully understand the maintenance needs these flaws could cause, even if they are repaired.

With so many unanswered questions, Metro shelved a vote that would have set aside $60 million to start operations, including the hiring of 337 employees: 65 Metro operators, 25 station managers, 60 track workers and 86 engineers, mechanics and technicians. There’s no need to spend the money, they said, until they can anticipate when the Silver Line will open.

Metro officials did, however, approve the scheduling of hearings at which the public could weigh in on a proposed 2021 systemwide budget that would raise Metrorail fares for the first time in three years. Fares would increase 10 cents across the board during prime commuting times while distance charges would also rise. Metro officials said the average commuter could expect a 22-cent fare increase.

In return, Metro would extend late-night service hours to six days a week for the first time in nearly four years, create a flat $2 weekend fare and end a $1.50 bus-to-rail transfer fee.

A maximum charge of $6 for long-distance trips would jump to $7. Elected officials in Virginia and Maryland have called the increase too steep.

Metrobus fares would not change. Metro officials said bus riders can least afford a fare increase, and the transit system can’t justify a fare increase when on-time service has declined and customers continue to leave. Ridership was down 3.5 percent in 2019 compared with the year before.

But Metro has proposed to cut several routes officials say that are either redundant or underused, and the proposal prompted more than 20 residents who live in the District’s Glover Park and surrounding neighborhoods to inundate Thursday’s board meeting and protest cuts or cancellations of several routes, including the D1 and D2 routes.

“I don’t really know how many of you actually take the bus,” Mary Mervenne, a longtime resident of Cathedral Heights, told board members, pointing out what she said was a lack of diversity on the panel. Mervenne, who is white, noted that most members of the board are also white. “I take all those buses. I take multiple buses. We need redundancy.”

She said her neighborhood is among those far from a Metro stop, and she said curbing service will only put more cars on the road and people in ride-share services such as Uber — something she said she has never taken.

“Do better, better problem-solving,” she said, admonishing the board. “You can do it. You can try.”

Board members heard much the same from a long line of speakers that included a high school student body president, a pastor, a parent-teacher association president, an 87-year-old resident who said he takes the bus to work every day and two District advisory neighborhood commissioners.

“This is backward,” said Kishan Putta, a Ward 2 ANC commissioner. He said Metro should have sought input from riders before proposing cuts, not after. “We need more service, not less.”