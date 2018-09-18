Traffic is slow Tuesday morning on Interstate 66 near the Route 123 interchange after a fatal crash. (Virginia Department of Transportation)

Downed trees and flooded roads brought obstacles to the Tuesday morning commute in the Washington area, while a fatal crash in Northern Virginia left motorists in a 15-mile backup on Interstate 66.

The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-66 near the Route 123 interchange in Fairfax County. All or some lanes were closed for four hours while crews investigated the collision and cleared the scene.

[Interstate 66 eastbound in Fairfax reopens after fatal crash]

Television reports indicated that it took drivers two hours to travel on I-66 from Manassas to the Capital Beltway — a drive that would take about 20 minutes without traffic delays.

The crash involved three pickup trucks and a Toyota sedan, according to Virginia State Police. Officials said the collision remains under investigation. It was not clear if weather played a role.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as Juan Bernabe Reinaga Zapata, 21, of Manassas, died at the scene, police said. Two other drivers were taken to a hospital with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening. No charges were filed.

By 8:30 a.m., all eastbound lanes of I-66 were open, police said.

Motorists looking to avoid backups diverted to the Fairfax County Parkway and other roads, creating additional delays.

Inside the Beltway, the toll for a solo driver eastbound on I-66 exceeded $42. That was about $5 short of the record for the morning rush-hour fee to use the 10 miles of lanes from the Beltway to the District.

Elsewhere in the region, strong storms Monday night and early Tuesday left a mark hours later during the commute. Standing water created delays along the George Washington Parkway near the 14th Street Bridge in Arlington. A downed tree and downed wires blocked part of Braddock Road in Annandale.

[Drivers beware: Messy Tuesday commute with flooded roads, downed trees in D.C. region]

In Maryland, a crash briefly tied up traffic on the Beltway’s inner loop near New Hampshire Avenue, while high water led to delays on the outer loop near Colesville Road. No major delays were reported in the District.

MARC canceled morning commuter train service on its Camden Line because of flooding between Jessup and Dorsey. Service was reduced during the evening commute.