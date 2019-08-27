Gov. Larry Hogan speaks at a news conference 2016 near Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay Bridge to announce a $5 million study of a potential new Chesapeake Bay crossing. (Brian Witte)

Maryland transportation officials have determined that building a bridge adjacent to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge would relieve traffic backups better than an additional crossing much farther to the north or south, according to state findings released Tuesday.

Three alignments — one adjacent to the bridge, one just north of it and another just south — will be studied in more detail, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority. That narrows the possible alignments from 14 initially under consideration.

However, state officials said, the study already has found that building an additional bridge along the same alignment as the existing one would reduce cross-bay traffic backups the most, on both summer and non-summer weekdays. The Bay Bridge connects U.S. routes 50 and 301 between Crofton in Anne Arundel County on the western shore with the same road in Queenstown in Queen Anne’s County on the east.

The search for where to build an additional crossing has ignited concerns in communities along both sides of the Chesapeake Bay. Residents say another crossing would bring more traffic to local roads that are already clogged, particularly with summer beach traffic. The bridge also is a key commuter route between the Eastern Shore and job centers in the Baltimore-Washington region.

One of the other two alignments under consideration would be just north of the Bay Bridge, between Pasadena in Anne Arundel, Rock Hall in Kent County and Centreville in Queen Anne’s. The other would be to the south, between Crofton in Anne Arundel and Easton in Talbot County.

The state also is considering a no-build option, which is required as part of the federal evaluation process.

The Maryland Transportation Authority has been conducting the $5 million study since 2016 to determine, as required by federal law, how potential bridge alignments would affect the environment and local communities.

State officials have not said how much a new bridge would cost or how the state would pay for it.

The authority has planned six public open houses in September and October to discuss the potential alignments.

This is a developing story and will be updated.