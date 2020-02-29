As the footage from the Columbus shuttle begins, the safety operator and two passengers are on board, chatting with one another about how the shuttle works. Mid-sentence, the operator is thrown from his feet.

“What the hell,” he says. “I don’t know what the hell happened.”

The operator starts the shuttle back up to get it out of the road.

“No, don’t move this damn thing it just threw me out of my f---ing seat,” says one of the passengers. “Why are we moving?”

The city fire department sent medics who took the 44-year-old woman to the hospital with minor injuries.

NHTSA said the suspension order affects 16 French-made EasyMile shuttles being used in projects in 10 states.

Two of them are in Virginia: one at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute and the other in a partnership between Fairfax County and utility Dominion Energy. But neither project is carrying passengers, and officials say they do not expect the NHTSA order to disrupt their plans.

About a hundred people die in traffic crashes every day when humans are at the wheel, so the incident in Columbus might have been barely a blip. But NHTSA’s sweeping action underscores the continuing uncertainty about how to handle the self-driving vehicles that are being tested on public roads across the country.

The agency has faced repeated criticism in recent months that it is doing too little to set standards and ensure safety, and yet in a case where it did take decisive action, it faced new questions about its motivations.

Jason Levine, the executive director of the Center for Auto Safety, said the decision to halt EasyMile’s operations might have been the right move.

But he said the announcement, coming on the same day as a National Transportation Safety Board hearing during which NHTSA was faulted for its oversight of Tesla’s partially automated cars, “smacks of a PR stunt.”

Because of the rules governing how the EasyMile shuttles are imported, NHTSA had the legal authority to suspend operations, according to its letter to operators. The agency took a similar action to rein in another project using an EasyMile shuttle in 2018 that it said was operating an unapproved school bus.

Officials in Columbus are using the shuttles as part of a federally funded test project, one of dozens using low-speed vehicles that are in theory safer than full-size cars or SUVs. Alyssa Chenault, a spokeswoman for the city’s smart transportation initiative, said the vehicles began running through a residential area in early February, with the aim of connecting people to social services and regular transit.

Chenault said a team from EasyMile came to Columbus this week to begin an investigation into the cause of the incident. In a statement, the company said the vehicle was traveling at just 7.1 mph before it stopped.

The shuttle “made an emergency stop as it is programmed to do,” the company said. “We operate at such low speeds precisely for this reason: our shuttles can make sudden stops when they detect a safety risk.”

But video captured by the cameras on the shuttles’ front and back don’t show anything in the street at the moment it lurches to a halt — something a NHTSA official noted in the letter to operators.

“Evaluation of the vehicle’s recorded data remains ongoing to identify the underlying cause,” the official wrote.

The company did not respond to a call or email seeking further comment.

A similar sudden-braking episode in Utah last year left a ­76-year-old state employee badly hurt. At the time, a company spokesman told the Deseret News that there was no indication the shuttle had malfunctioned. The vehicle was put back in service.

John Gleason, a spokesman for the Utah Department of Transportation, said no one ever determined what it was that the shuttle detected.

“There were some theories that it could have been a large insect or something like that,” he said.

Tom Dingus, the director of the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, has been leading the university’s work involving EasyMile shuttles. Researchers there are interested in public perceptions of autonomous vehicles.

Dingus said people are willing to accept pretty high levels of risk when they are driving themselves, lulled by the feeling of being in control and an overestimation of their own skills. But take that feeling away, Dingus said, and people’s tolerance for risk drops precipitously.

“People are only going to accept fatalities in these systems that are in the range of 100 times lower than manual driving,” he said.

Virginia Tech had run a simple shuttle service using an EasyMile vehicle last year, but the project ended so, Dingus said, current research will not be affected by NHTSA’s order.

