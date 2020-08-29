Fare revenue lost from running minimal service since mid-March because of the pandemic, combined with more people teleworking because offices remain closed, and others staying home for fear of catching the virus have tanked the transit industry.

Metro estimates that it is losing $2 million each weekday and has been kept afloat with $767 million it received as part of $25 billion in aid transit agencies received as part of the $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill approved by Congress in April.

That money is running out.

“The Cares Act money, which has been supporting our revenue decline over the last few months, it does dry up, and unfortunately that’s probably toward the end of this year, early next year,” Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said Friday during a Facebook Live town hall with employees.

“So it’s so important the federal funds come back to us in some fashion just given this unprecedented condition we’re under,” Wiedefeld said.

Among those likely to be hit hardest by potential cuts are bus riders. Metrobus riders bore a significant burden during the past five months when the transit agency cut overall service by ­two-thirds to limit its employees’ exposure to the virus. Buses operated on a skeletal schedule normally reserved for emergencies such as snowstorms.



District resident Iris Lamberson waited 90 minutes for a bus on July 4. She brought water, but as temperatures climbed into the upper 90s, it was gone in less than an hour. When she finally saw the bus, it passed without stopping because it was full.

Days since then have been only slightly better, she said, until this past week, when the transit agency began restoring service.

For Lamberson, who works at the nonprofit D.C. Dream Center, where she has been handing out toiletries and other essentials to needy families, the return of relatively reliable service has been a relief. But now she and others who rely on Metrobus are concerned budget cuts could turn back the clock to the days when depending on a ride was a daily gamble.

“You can’t count on the signs at the bus depots to tell you when the next bus is coming,” Lamberson said. “That’s not even working. You can’t depend on the [Metro] app because that’s not working. So it’s like Metro is leaving everybody hanging.”

Metro is not the only transit agency struggling. The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the nation’s largest transit system, rolled out a doomsday budget proposal this past week based on no additional federal assistance. The plan cuts bus and subway service by 40 percent. It also would reduce service by up to 50 percent on the Long Island and Metro-North commuter railroads, raise tolls, and halt upgrades and construction projects for four years.

The nation’s transit agencies are asking Congress for at least $32 billion more in federal aid. But lawmakers tangled over issues such as schools reopening, extending unemployment benefits and other aid for Americans, and they recessed for the summer without resolving transit’s financial problems. Some lawmakers, including Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.), are working to keep the negotiations alive.

“Do we have work to do? Yes. Is it an insurmountable challenge? No. But right now, in the midst of a pandemic, there are so many competing demands,” Connolly said. “The Postal Service, state and local government, public health infrastructure, child care, unemployment insurance benefits, on and on. Can we succeed in making this subsidy — this item in the federal budget — a priority? That remains to be seen. We’re going to fight for it,” he said.

Paul C. Smedberg, the chairman of the Metro board, said members are doing their part, lobbying Congress, telling congressional leaders that the transit system could be irreparably harmed without help, crippling the regional economy, which relies on Metro to move workers and take cars off the road.

“We’ve been talking to the people we interact with regularly,” Smedberg said. “We’ve been talking to the state officials, we’ve been working with the federal congressional delegation and more importantly we’ve been working . . . to make the case that transit needs extra funding to get us through this period.”

Metro has not offered any specifics on what its budget for the worst-case scenario might look like, but cutting hours, routes and staff are all options officials say they will consider.

What the pandemic has made clear, however, is that the cuts will disproportionately affect Metrobus riders.

When the transit agency reduced service by two-thirds when the coronavirus hit in mid-March, Metrorail remained largely empty, with ridership consistently 80 to 90 percent below normal. Metrobus, however, retained at least 30 percent of its ridership.

Transit advocates contend that is because bus riders tend to have fewer options than those who use other forms of transit.

Conditions on buses were too crowded to maintain proper social distancing so drivers were allowed to bypass stops when warranted, leaving passengers such as Lamberson stranded.

After weeks of criticism from transit advocates and concerns raised by Metro board members, the transit agency deployed additional buses to busier routes to alleviate some of the crowding.

Since Metro resumed nearly normal service, starting Aug. 16 for rail and Aug. 23 for bus, ridership has risen steadily. On Monday, Metrobus recorded 167,000 passenger trips, 23 percent more than the previous Monday, and held at that number all week, with significantly higher ridership each day than the previous week.

Metrorail, which was in its second week of increased service, also continued to see slight gains.

If service is cut again, Metrobus riders, according to Metro surveys, are likely to continue to ride while rail customers will find alternatives.

Nearly half of Metrobus customers continued to ride during the severely limited service, according to an agency survey released in July. Most rode three times a week or more.

Connolly said supporting Metrobus riders is a matter of equity. According to Metro’s survey, 82 percent of Metrobus customers who continued to ride during the pandemic were Black with annual household incomes of less than $30,000 a year.

“A lot of people who rely on bus service have no alternative, and they are considered essential workers and they’re doing a job every day that is vitally important during the pandemic,” Connolly said. “They may be home health-care workers. They may be grocery store workers. They may be public employees who run our water systems and our human services. I mean, on and on.”

Rep. Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.), chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, said he and 100 House members support approval of a package of at least $32 billion in aid for transit.

“Public transit agencies and workers are not only on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic — they are critical to our long-term transportation and climate goals, and they deserve Federal support and resources,” DeFazio said in a statement. “It’s beyond time for Republicans to stop blocking critical coronavirus relief, not only for public transit authorities, but also for so many others in need right now.”

Lamberson, who uses a wheelchair, said she has no other choice but to depend on Metrobus because of accessibility. The Southeast D.C. resident said MetroAccess — Metro’s paratransit service for people with special needs — is too unreliable.

If Metro cuts service again, she said, she will have no choice but to endure the long waits from earlier in the pandemic. She said she can’t afford to regularly pay $26 for a ride service she had to use once when the bus failed her. And she knows she’s not alone.

Often at her bus stop, she said, she has been joined by people who work on Capitol Hill.