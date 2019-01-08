Actor Kevin Spacey was pulled over in connection with speeding Monday as he was leaving the grounds of Reagan National Airport, officials said.

Spacey was given a verbal warning, said Christina Saull, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which oversees the facility. MWAA officials said they didn’t know how fast the actor was driving.

Spacey, 59, was in a Massachusetts courtroom Monday on charges of felony indecent assault and battery stemming from an allegation that he groped an 18-year-old man at a bar in Nantucket, Mass., in 2016.

Spacey’s attorneys entered a not guilty plea and a judge ordered him not to have contact with the alleged victim.

The incident at Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C., happened before 5 p.m. when an officer pulled Spacey over for allegedly speeding.

Athena Hernandez, another MWAA spokeswoman, said the officer realized it was Spacey after he asked for a driver’s license. The incident came to the attention of airport authorities when the officer reported it to his supervisors, officials said. The officer also noticed that when he pulled Spacey over there were other vehicles behind him that appeared to be camera crews following and filming him, officials said.

“This incident was unique because he was being followed by people,” Hernandez said. She said that she didn’t know whether Spacey regularly flies out of Reagan National and that he didn’t receive an security escort from airport personnel.

Hernandez said it is “not uncommon for a driver to receive a verbal warning.” She added that it “just depends on the degree of the infraction.”

“The officer determined a verbal warning would suffice and Mr. Spacey continued on his way without any further incident,” she said.

Juliane Balliro, a lawyer for Spacey, did not immediately return a phone call and email for comment.

Spacey, a two-time Academy Award winner, was a star on the popular Netflix show “House of Cards,” which has been filmed in Baltimore. He has faced a number of sexual misconduct allegations in the past year in London and Los Angeles, although no charges have been filed. Netflix removed him from the final season of “House of Cards” following the allegations.