American Airlines will operate mostly regional service out of the new concourse, located on the north side of the airport next to Terminal C.
Travelers flying through the new space will notice that parts of it are under construction. The concourse originally was scheduled to open in July but airport and American Airlines officials pushed to open it sooner — hence the “soft” opening.
The new building includes 14,000 square feet of space for shopping and dining, as well as a pet-relief area and two nursing spaces for parents. Many of its features, including its six Jeffersonian domes, were designed to mirror other airport spaces, down to the ocher (or National Yellow as some airport employees have dubbed it) paint on the exposed steel columns. Airport officials said more than 900,000 hours went into constructing the building, which also boasts more than 82,400 square feet of glass — better for viewing the monuments across the river.
The new concourse also will be home to a 14,000-square-foot American Airlines’ Admirals Club scheduled to open next year.
Among the destinations that will be served by the new concourse: Albany, Cleveland, Charleston, W.Va., and Raleigh-Durham.