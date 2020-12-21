The money would be used to extend the Payroll Support Program, which provided funds to keep flight attendants, reservations agents and pilots on the job. Airlines and unions have fought for months to extend the program, only to see more than 30,000 of their colleagues furloughed when it expired at the end of September.

“This agreement will get tens of millions of working people emergency help, including more than 12 million who are slated to lose unemployment insurance by [Saturday],” Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, said in a statement. “The legislation will also restore paychecks for over 100,000 flight attendants and other aviation workers who have been without since October 1.”

In a letter to employees on Monday, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said the carrier was working through details of how to bring back furloughed employees. But he warned that until the legislation is signed, “we’re not [at] the finish line yet.” The company has furloughed 19,000 people.

If Congress acts quickly, he said, “we should be able to get everyone a paycheck on Christmas Eve.”

The aid is part of a larger tax-and-spending bill that includes emergency economic relief, government funding and tax cuts in what is probably one of the largest pieces of legislation considered by Congress. The House was planning to vote on the measure late Monday, with a Senate vote to follow the same night.

Word of an agreement would be a bright spot for the struggling airline industry. When the original Cares Act legislation was passed at the end of March, many hoped the industry would rebound by the end of September, when the Payroll Support Program expired. But as the virus has spread and countries imposed travel restrictions, thoughts of a quick recovery evaporated. Some analysts predict that it could take two or three years for passenger traffic to return to pre-pandemic levels.

According to trade group Airlines for America, U.S. passenger volume for the most recent week was 68 percent below year-ago levels. More people are traveling now than in the spring, but the numbers still lag.

In addition to helping airlines, the proposed measure also provides support for subway systems in Washington, New York and Chicago. Amtrak is slated to receive $1 billion.

For airlines, the $15 billion will enable carriers to pay furloughed employees through the end of March. The same limits on executive compensation and stock buybacks that were part of the original package are also included in the new agreement. Airline contractors will receive $1 billion in payroll support.

Airports, which received $10 billion in payroll support in the previous iteration of the Cares Act, will receive $2 billion in funding during this round. The relief is particularly welcome, because under the previous agreement, worker protections designed to prevent furloughs and layoffs at the nation's airports were set to expire at the end of this month.

“America's airports are grateful for the continued support from Congress as they work to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and fight to survive this historic downturn in commercial aviation,” Kevin Burke, president and CEO of Airports Council International-North America, said in a statement.

Whether the billions more in payroll support will be enough to get the industry through the crisis isn’t certain.

In September, as airline executives pressed for an extension, they said they thought that by the end of March, operations would recover enough for the industry to stand on its own. But that was before another surge of infections swept across the United States, forcing many jurisdictions to impose restrictions. Federal health officials have strongly discouraged people from traveling.

“This does bring back 30,000 airline employees, which is really a good thing and it does that through March,” said Alan Stolzer, dean of the College of Aviation at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s campus in Daytona Beach, Fla. “But we're still at about 40 percent of our passenger traffic in the U.S., and I don't see that changing dramatically by the end of March. This will help the industry quite a bit, but I consider it a bridge to spring 2021.”

Stolzer said he is optimistic about the days ahead. With vaccines in distribution, he said he expects the second half of 2021 to be better for the airline industry.

In her remarks, Nelson — whose union represents 50,000 flight attendants at 20 airlines — said more aid will be necessary.

“We fought hard to extend the Payroll Support Program and get all aviation workers back on payroll and connected to health care. The bipartisan COVID emergency relief bill will make it happen,” she said, adding that it also provides much-needed relief outside the travel industry. “This bill is a down payment on many of those priorities, but far more will be needed in the coming year.”

Airlines may be better equipped to survive over the next few months. Carriers are far leaner than when the public health crisis began, with thousands of workers opting to leave the industry.

At American, which had 140,000 U.S. employees before the pandemic, 12,500 employees opted to leave the company permanently, including 2,700 of the company's 27,000 flight attendants and 1,200 of the company’s 15,000 pilots. At Southwest Airlines, 4,200 employees left the company. In addition, thousands of other employees at these and other carriers have taken leaves of absence, which enabled some carriers to avoid furloughs — at least temporarily.

The deal could be good news for employees at Southwest. The carrier did not furlough workers when Cares Act money ran out in October, but it announced this month that nearly 7,000 employees could be laid off beginning in mid-March or early April. It would be the first time Southwest conducted layoffs in its nearly 50-year history.

“Southwest greatly appreciates the bipartisan leadership shown over the past week in Washington,” the company said in a statement. “We are tremendously grateful that federal leaders recognize the success and importance of the Payroll Support Program.”

The company said it would examine provisions of the bill once it is approved but had no updates regarding potential job cuts.

Joe DePete, president of the Air Line Pilots Association International, which represents more than 63,000 pilots at 35 U.S. and Canadian carriers, said the agreement is a culmination of the organization’s efforts.