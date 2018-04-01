”Too many lives are being lost because people choose to break the law,” said state Sen. C. Anthony Muse, whose Prince George’s district includes portions of Route 210. (File photo) (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

With the number of fatalities on the rise along Route 210, residents are pleading with lawmakers to allow speed cameras on the busy highway that ranks as one of Maryland’s deadliest.

State lawmakers are near passage of legislation that would allow a single speed camera for the highway, ceding to the demands of a community distressed by the growing number of traffic fatalities. But legislators are not prepared to allow unrestricted automated enforcement along the 13-mile stretch of roadway in Prince George’s County.

“One camera is not going to be enough,” said the Rev. Robert Screen, a chaplain at the Fort Washington Medical Center, who has lobbied for more traffic enforcement in the corridor.

Screen said that automated enforcement “does slow people down. It does give them pause. It does give people something to think about.”

Route 210, also called Indian Head Highway, is one of Prince George’s busiest roads, carrying nearly 75,000 vehicles daily. It begins as a four-lane highway near the Charles County line and expands to six lanes as it approaches the Capital Beltway. Drivers are allowed to go as fast as 55 mph until they approach the Kerby Hill Road/Livingston Road intersection in the Fort Washington area, where the speed limit drops to 45 mph.

Traffic along the corridor has grown steadily in the past several years, and more is expected with the expansion of the National Harbor waterfront community and the recent addition of an outlet mall and the MGM National Harbor casino.

Under Maryland law, speed cameras can be used only in school and state highway work zones. The section of Route 210 where residents want cameras installed fails to meet the criteria, leaving lawmakers to weigh the benefit of easing the guideline for the sake of public safety against the public perception that jurisdictions use the cameras simply to generate revenue.

Last year, Maryland jurisdictions issued more than 1.5 million tickets for speed-camera violations, collectively generating $62.2 million, according to a state report. Speed camera revenue stays within the jurisdiction where the cameras are located.

Proponents of the bill initially sought authority for county police to deploy speed cameras wherever authorities thought they would best deter speeding and prevent crashes. Now, they say, one is better than nothing.

“We are happy to get it, but we know it is not going to be enough,” Screen said.

But critics fear that allowing even one speed camera on Route 210 could set a precedent and lead to an expansion of the state’s speed traps.

A bill approved last month by the House of Delegates and expected to pass in the state Senate this week aims to strike a balance by limiting the number of cameras and removing any financial incentive for the county. It specifies that any revenue collected go to a criminal injuries compensation fund.

State Sen. C. Anthony Muse (D-Prince George’s), whose district includes portions of Route 210, said the legislation moving through the chamber is too restrictive and prioritizes critics’ concerns about revenue over the lives affected by those who violate traffic laws.

“Too many lives are being lost because people choose to break the law,” Muse said. “Don’t speed — that’s the message we want to get out. I don’t care where the money goes. There will be no revenue if everyone obeys the speed limit.”

If the bill passes before the legislative session ends April 9, a speed camera would be placed at the intersection of Route 210 and Old Fort Road, just over a mile away from where a 24-year-old woman was struck and killed while crossing the highway on March 22. Police have not determined whether speed was a factor or whether the victim had the right of way when she was struck just before 6 a.m. But the incident — the first traffic fatality there this year — has fueled concerns over what some say is a lax safety culture in the southern Prince George’s corridor.

Last year, seven people were killed in six crashes along the route. The incidents included a 2:35 a.m. crash July 21, involving a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction that hit another car head-on, killing both drivers. On Aug. 2, a motorcyclist was killed after running a red light and crashing into a car just after midnight. On Oct. 3, a driver was killed after his vehicle hit a guardrail just after midnight.

From 2007 to 2017, there were 46 fatal crashes resulting in 58 fatalities on Route 210, according to state records. Among those was an incident during an illegal street race. A car drove into a smoke-shrouded crowd of onlookers and killed eight, as two drivers roared off.

Speed and reckless driving were factors in many of the nearly 1,500 crashes recorded on the highway in a five-year period between 2012 and 2017, state and law enforcement officials say. About 41 percent of those occurred overnight, compared with 31 percent statewide, according to data provided by the Maryland State Highway Administration.

County police have stepped up enforcement in recent months, issuing more than 8,300 citations since September.

In one case, police stopped a man near the intersection of Route 210 and Old Fort Road who was driving 116 mph with a small child in the front seat and an infant in the rear seat. Police said the man, who was driving on a suspended license, was taken into custody and cited for several infractions.

“We are stepping up enforcement, but we cannot get in the car with individual drivers,” said Jennifer Donelan, a spokeswoman for Prince George’s County police. “We need the driving public to behave better, to obey the laws and drive safely.”

In November, the Maryland State Highway Administration deployed two work-zone speed cameras at the intersection with Kerby Hill Road. An additional 7,755 tickets were issued through the end of February.

“Whether we like speed cameras or not, we have enough evidence that they help save lives and change people’s driving behavior, and that’s what we want,” Muse said. “I am sorry we have to go that way, but we do.”

In addition to speed cameras and a larger police presence, the community has also asked for tougher penalties for traffic infractions and changes to the street design that could dissuade speeding and offer more protections for pedestrians — particularly seniors and people with disabilities who cross the six-lane highway to get to shopping centers and bus stops.

Maryland transportation officials say they have made resurfacing and lighting investments at some intersections to improve safety. And other projects are in the pipeline to boost illumination and improve the flow of traffic at intersections, where nearly 40 percent of crashes occur.

The biggest investment is a $116.2 million interchange upgrade at Kerby Hill and Livingston roads, where a woman headed to a bus stop was killed last month. The new interchange, expected to be completed next year, will eliminate a rush-hour choke point, officials say.

State law limits speed cameras to within a half-mile of a school, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Drivers must be going at least 12 mph over the posted speed limit before they are fined, and the $40 citation can be issued only after the infractions have been reviewed by a sworn police officer.

Law enforcement officials nationwide have touted speed cameras as an effective tool to reduce crashes. A study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found that just six months after Montgomery County began its speed camera program, the number of drivers traveling 10 miles over the speed limit had fallen on streets with cameras, and seven years later, the cameras continued to be effective, reducing by 59 percent the likelihood of a driver exceeding the limit by 10 mph or more.

Prince George’s residents and community leaders say the stepped-up enforcement in recent months has helped. The number of citations issued by one of the work-zone speed cameras at the Route 210/Kerby Hill Road intersection went from 1,789 tickets in November, to 883 in December, 698 in January and 222 in February, an indication that people driving in that area are slowing down.

“It doesn’t stop everyone from speeding, but more people over time drive slower,” said Ron Weiss, a Fort Washington resident and community activist. “There is a culture where people think they have the right to speed, that they can go 80 miles per hour to get to work on time. Drivers are willing to risk their own lives and other people’s lives in order to make an appointment. That has to stop now.”