Amazon said Thursday it was canceling plans to build a headquarters campus in New York City because of local opposition.

“There are a number of folks on the ground who oppose our presence,” Amazon spokeswoman Jodi Seth said. “We don’t think there’s a path forward in terms of working with them over the long term.”

The company issued a statement shortly before noon saying it did not intend to reopen its search for a second headquarters at this time, but would continue with plans to put at least 25,000 jobs in Arlington in Northern Virginia and 5,000 in Nashville.

New York was scheduled to get 25,000 jobs under the original announcement in November, which split the 50,000 jobs for a second headquarters between New York and Virginia.

“We do not intend to reopen the HQ2 search at this time,” the company said in a blog post. “We will proceed as planned in Northern Virginia and Nashville, and we will continue to hire and grow across our 17 corporate offices and tech hubs in the U.S. and Canada.”

The decision was a stunning reversal for Amazon, which badly miscalculated how it would be received when it said it would put half of HQ2 in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens.

While Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) and Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) hailed the announcement as a historic economic development triumph for the state, and opinion polls showed large majorities in favor of the deal, a strong backlash quickly developed.

Opponents included labor unions, community groups and left-leaning elected officials including freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). They complained that the influx of Amazon employees, to be paid an average salary of at least $150,000 a year, would cause housing costs to skyrocket, drive out low-income residents and worsen congestion on the subway and streets.

They also objected to up to $3 billion in state and local incentives promised to Amazon, which they said should not get such subsidies given that it is the world’s most valuable company and headed by Jeffrey P. Bezos, the world’s wealthiest person. (Amazon founder and CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Amazon’s announcement came six days after The Washington Post broke the news that the company was reconsidering the New York project because of opposition. That report prompted more than a dozen jurisdictions that pursued the deal originally — including D.C., Chicago, Miami and Newark — to reach out to Amazon again in hope of luring the jobs if the New York deal collapsed.

“We continue to have conversations with Amazon, as we do with other companies, to discuss how the city can collaborate to support job growth and workforce development,” said Brian Kenner, D.C. deputy mayor for planning and economic development.

Here’s the full statement from Amazon:

“After much thought and deliberation, we’ve decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens. For Amazon, the commitment to build a new headquarters requires positive, collaborative relationships with state and local elected officials who will be supportive over the long-term,” the blog post said. “While polls show that 70% of New Yorkers support our plans and investment, a number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project we and many others envisioned in Long Island City.

“We are disappointed to have reached this conclusion — we love New York, its incomparable dynamism, people, and culture — and particularly the community of Long Island City, where we have gotten to know so many optimistic, forward-leaning community leaders, small business owners, and residents. There are currently over 5,000 Amazon employees in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Staten Island, and we plan to continue growing these teams.

“We are deeply grateful to Governor Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio, and their staffs, who so enthusiastically and graciously invited us to build in New York City and supported us during the process. Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio have worked tirelessly on behalf of New Yorkers to encourage local investment and job creation, and we can’t speak positively enough about all their efforts. The steadfast commitment and dedication that these leaders have demonstrated to the communities they represent inspired us from the very beginning and is one of the big reasons our decision was so difficult.

“We do not intend to reopen the HQ2 search at this time. We will proceed as planned in Northern Virginia and Nashville, and we will continue to hire and grow across our 17 corporate offices and tech hubs in the U.S. and Canada.

“Thank you again to Governor Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio, and the many other community leaders and residents who welcomed our plans and supported us along the way. We hope to have future chances to collaborate as we continue to build our presence in New York over time.”

