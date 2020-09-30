Parker wrote the airline had to begin the furloughs, but that he committed to Mnuchin that it would recall employees if a deal is reached.

“I am extremely sorry we have reached this outcome,” Parker said in the letter. “It is not what you all deserve.”

Parker wrote that he would continue to advocate for help and urged his colleagues to do the same.

“We are not done fighting,” he said.

In March, with the airlines on the brink of almost total collapse, Congress passed a $25 billion program to help cover their payroll costs on the condition that workers not be laid off or have their pay cut before Oct. 1. But those protections expire Thursday, freeing the airlines to move forward with cuts. Since the summer, airline unions, joined by company executives, have been pushing for a second round of aid.

Sara Nelson, the president of the Association of Flight Attendants, said the furloughs mean “tens of thousands of essential aviation workers will wake up without a job or health care and tens of thousands more will be without a paycheck.”

“It shouldn’t be this hard to do the right thing,” she said in a statement.

The virus has laid low the airline industry in ways even the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the 2008 financial crisis did not. Passenger numbers plunged than 90 percent or more in April and May, and have only recovered to about a third of normal levels.

Airline leaders say the job cuts are unavoidable as their planes carry few passengers and they burn through $5 billion a month, still beset by a virus that lawmakers expected would largely be under control by now.

With a hard deadline on the calendar, aviation union leaders pressured Congress to once again take up relief talks with the Trump administration. Strong bipartisan support for an extension of the aid, known as the Payroll Support Program, emerged by the first week of August.

But help for the airlines has been bound up in the contentious politics of securing a broader coronavirus relief package.

The negotiations came down to the final days before the Oct. 1 deadline, while some 33,000 anxious front line workers waited to see whether they would still have a job come the end of the week.

On Monday, House Democrats unveiled a $2.2 trillion package of coronavirus relief, that included a six-month extension of the airline fund. Pelosi and Mnuchin scheduled to meet Wednesday afternoon. And in an interview on CNN in the morning, Parker held open the door to delaying the furloughs.

“Certainly if there’s a clear and concrete path, that’s we’re not quite done yet but we will be done soon, of course,” he said.

Union leaders also continued their campaign into the final hours before the deadline.

In a letter to lawmakers Wednesday morning, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers urged Congress to pass a comprehensive virus relief bill.

“A swift extension of the PSP program is absolutely necessary to avoid mass layoffs in the air travel industry,” union president President Robert Martinez Jr. wrote.

In the early afternoon, Nicholas Calio, chief executive of trade group Airlines for America, issued a statement saying, “To be absolutely clear, furloughs are inevitable without a PSP extension. All of which says to Congress and the Administration: ACT TODAY!”

Regular workers joined the push, too, calling lawmakers and urging them to help them on social media.

If it had been a normal day — at least as normal as it gets in the midst of a global pandemic — Allie Malis, an American Airlines flight attendant would have just touched down at Reagan National Airport after working a flight from Chicago.

Instead, there were morning check-ins with other aviation unions and American’s own government affairs team on the current status of a possible deal. That was followed by emails to Hill staffers, then calls to dozens of lawmakers to convince them that time was running out to make a deal to save the jobs of more than 33,000 other airline workers.

“When I say tomorrow I will be unemployed, it is not hypothetical,” said Malis, 30, who has worked for American for six years. “We’re here on the edge of this. I feel like I’m standing with my toes off a cliff and leaning into the unknown.”

By late afternoon, Mnuchin and Pelosi had ended their meeting without an agreement.

“Our conversations will continue,” Pelosi said.

The airline furloughs have loomed since midsummer, when it became clear that demand for flights was not bouncing back quickly and airlines began to send legally required notices to workers 60 days before cutting their jobs.

Initial figures for how many people would be out of a job were as high as 70,000 people — United Airlines warned on July 8 that it could furlough 40 percent of its entire staff.

The total has come down in the intervening weeks.

On Monday, pilots at United agreed to a deal that would stave off 2,800 furloughs until June 2021. In exchange, they agreed to pay cuts and a round of early retirements.

But even with that deal in place, 12,000 or so jobs at the airline and another 19,000 at American remain at risk.

Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines, the nation’s two other major carriers, have found ways to avoid furloughs, largely by convincing tens of thousands of employees to voluntarily take unpaid leaves or separation deals.

While there is broad political support for extending the payroll program, it’s still not clear that in six months time the airline industry will be in significantly better shape. Analysts expect that a complete will recovery will take years, rather than months.

On Tuesday, the International Air Transport Association downgraded its forecast for the years’ traffic level.

“The near-term industry outlook has actually gotten darker, something I would not have believed possible just a few months ago,” said Alexandre de Juniac, the group’s chief executive.

A weaker than expected summer won’t help propel airlines through the normally quieter winter months as it normally does, de Juniac said.

But Airline leaders in the United States have argued that without the government money, they will struggle to add flights as demand grows, hampering the overall economic recovery. In a sign of how weakened the broader travel industry remains, Disney announced Tuesday that it would lay off 28,000 people who work in its theme-park division.

And in the CNN interview Wednesday, Parker said that with the aid American could expect to be in a position to keep workers on the job come March.

“We don’t need full recovery of demand,” he said.