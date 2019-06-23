Amtrak service in the busy Northeast Corridor was delayed through Philadelphia after a person was struck by a train, railroad authorities said Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 3:52 p.m., a person came onto the tracks south of Norwood SEPTA Station outside Philadelphia and was hit by Amtrak Northeast Regional train 161, an Amtrak spokesman said.

Amtrak did not immediately have information on whether the person survived.

No injuries were reported to the 572 passengers on board the train.

As of 5:30 p.m., four trains moving along the Northeast Corridor were held up in Philadelphia for an hour to an hour and a half. At 5:25 p.m., Amtrak tweeted that one track had reopened at Philadelphia, and trains were moving at restricted speeds.