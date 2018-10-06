Metro’s leaders have said publicly that they have no clear solution to the system’s ridership decline, but an internal document dated May of this year shows otherwise; it lays out a detailed plan for increasing riders on the nation’s second-busiest subway.
According to the internal “ridership action plan,” the agency needs to: launch all-day peak service, extend Yellow Line service to Greenbelt, run all eight-car trains and overhaul the Metrobus system, among other things.
Those measures could add more than 20,000 daily rail trips, Metro says, and, paired with measures such as bus priority and free rail-to-bus transfers, could net tens of thousands of additional daily trips for the struggling transit agency.
The document was circulated between Metro’s offices of planning and performance and comes on the heels of a Washington Post report that highlighted the board and management’s uncertainty on how to address Metro’s ridership slide. It is perhaps the most candid assessment of Metro’s operating challenges — positing that the transit agency is largely responsible for its own ridership woes and acknowledging in plain language that service is a key factor that drives ridership, along with population and jobs, tourists and reliability.
Neither the Metro board nor the agency’s general manager had seen the report before it was published by The Post, officials said, though it was unclear how a comprehensive report on such a critical problem could not have crossed agency chief Paul J. Wiedefeld’s desk.
“Most American transit agencies have recently faced declining ridership, but Metrorail’s declines are more significant than most peers, with the difference likely accounted for by factors specific to Metro and the Washington region,” according to the document. “The fundamental factors — fares, location, speed, frequency, and reliability — matter most and Metro’s recent actions have put downward pressure on ridership.”
Andy Off, Metro’s assistant general manager for rail services, and a key player in the agency’s ambitious SafeTrack maintenance blitz, is leaving the agency to take a job in the consulting world, the agency said.
In an email sent to Metro board members, General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said Off, who had been with the agency for seven years, would be missed.
Wiedefeld told the board there were individuals inside the agency who may be candidates to replace Off and that over the next month COO Joseph Leader will begin to consider both internal and outside candidates for the jobs.
— Lori Aratani
Low-cost carrier Primera Air has declared bankruptcy and ended service Tuesday, leaving thousands of travelers stranded.
The news was posted in an announcement on the airline’s website this past Sunday and came less than two months after the carrier began five-day-a-week direct service between Dulles International Airport and London’s Stansted Airport. The carrier planned to add a Dulles-to-Brussels route next June.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) were among those who attended the celebration marking the carrier’s inaugural flight in August.
Primera Air was one of two low-cost carriers that launched services from Dulles this year. It offered one-way flights from Dulles to London for as low as $149.
The airline’s abrupt announcement left many passengers scrambling to find alternative ways to get home. The Times of London reported that some passengers were stuck sleeping at airports while they tried to make alternative arrangements.
— Lori Aratani
125,000
Number of average daily trips Metro has lost over the past decade