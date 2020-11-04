Lenss worked with a local hospital to craft a plan to quickly screen travelers before they passed through security. He figured he could cover the $800,000 cost by using some of the $23 million the airport received under the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package known as the Cares Act.

The local airport commission signed off on the plan in July, agreeing to make the screening mandatory. At a public meeting shortly before the vote, Lenss predicted he would have the program up and running by September.

But months after Lenss started work, no passengers have been screened. Airport funds are tightly controlled by federal rules, so Lenss started asking the Federal Aviation Administration in May if his plan qualified. He’s still waiting for an answer.

“We would have started the FAA conversation much earlier if we’d anticipated the time it’s been taking,” Lenss said. “At this point, I really don’t have a timeline when we might hear. We’re in limbo.”

In a statement the FAA said that it is continuing to review the proposal, and that whatever decision it reaches will apply to all 500 of the nation’s federally backed airports.

With the federal government doing little to set mandatory standards for how airlines and airports should keep passengers and employees safe during the pandemic, they have been experimenting with their own approaches. But the holdup in Cedar Rapids shows how even those efforts can run afoul of the slow-moving federal bureaucracy.

As the virus has continued to spread, the limits of health screenings have become clearer, but Lenss said his airport’s approach could be adapted to incorporate testing, which the aviation industry is increasingly enthusiastic about. The Eastern Iowa plan stands out because unlike testing projects some airlines and airports are doing in trials, the screening would be mandatory.

Lenss approached Mercy Medical Center, a hospital in Cedar Rapids, to help design the program. Tim Charles, the hospital’s chief executive, said he was eager to help.

“What piqued our interest is we understand and appreciate completely that the airport is a port, for heaven sakes. It’s a major intersection for coming and going in the community and an economic driver,” Charles said.

Within weeks, a team at the hospital had come up with a plan, building on measures they put in place to control access to the medical center.

Passengers would meet a screening technician immediately before the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint, have their temperature taken and be asked a few questions about their health. Screeners could reach an initial verdict in 15 seconds, Lenss said, allowing passengers to pass through at least as quickly as they can get though the TSA gate.

Those that failed the initial screening would be pulled aside for more checks and could be connected to a doctor remotely. Passengers who appeared to be ill would be advised not to travel and referred back to their airline’s check-in desk. Airlines would have the final say as to whether infected passengers could continue on their flights.

“We were very excited that it was really a nice layered approach in trying to restore traveler confidence and really get the industry back on its feet,” Lenss said.

It’s up to airlines, whose ticket forms a contract with passengers, to determine who can and can’t fly. The Cedar Rapids airport is relatively small, but it is used by American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, three of the nation’s four big carriers, as well as Allegiant and Frontier, two low-cost airlines. The combination could make it a promising proving ground.

Hilarie Grey, a spokeswoman for Allegiant, said the carrier was familiar with the plan and supported Lenss’s efforts.

“But generally would favor a national solution that is consistent, so passengers would know what to expect regardless of where they are traveling,” Grey said.

Stacy Day, a spokeswoman for American, said it was working with airports including Eastern Iowa “in a continued effort to help protect customer and team member health and safety and instill confidence in air travel.”

The three other airlines did not respond to a request for comment on the plan.

Some 660,000 passengers departed from Eastern Iowa Airport in 2019, making it only the nation’s 115th busiest, according to U.S. Transportation Department data. But Charles said the program could be sized up for far larger airports.

“The genius of this in our opinion was that it was extremely scalable,” he said.

Ironically, the program’s potential success could be one of the things complicating the FAA’s review, according to Dan Reimer, an attorney for the airport. Under Lenss’s plan, the cost of the program would initially be covered by the virus relief money, but it could ultimately end up being passed on to airlines.

“This clearly seems to be a thorny issue for them,” Reimer said.

Charles said he came away from a meeting with the FAA under a similar impression.

“This is my perception — they were nervous about the financial impact if this initiative succeeded and scaled to include all airports in the country,” he said.

Congress has imposed tight rules on how airport revenue can be used, including a $10 billion pot of coronavirus relief money it set aside for airports in March. The protections are supposed to stop local governments from siphoning cash from their airports for other purposes, but they can make it hard for airports to take on new initiatives.

Lenss and Reimer are confident Eastern Iowa’s plan falls within the law. They argue that protecting travelers and employees is squarely within the airport’s mandate. Nonetheless, they opted to seek the FAA’s approval up front.

“We didn’t want to start it and then have, ‘Oh, wait a minute, that’s not eligible,’ and then we’d already spent money,” Lenss said.

The airline industry as a whole has been pushing for stronger federal leadership in tackling the virus.

“For the traveling public, you have to have consistency,” said Sharon Pinkerton, an executive at the trade organization Airlines for America.

But the government hasn’t taken decisive action.

In the summer, the airline industry mounted a push to have the TSA carry out temperature screenings. The idea went nowhere amid questions about the screenings’ effectiveness and TSA’s readiness to taken on a significant public health responsibility.

The industry has now moved on to promoting testing as the best way to boost traveler confidence. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it’s interested in exploring the idea and recently monitored a demonstration of a technology system designed to reliably track test results. But the agency has not committed to any national plan. A handful of states have adopted rules allowing travelers to avoid quarantines if they can demonstrate they have a recent negative test result.

In the meantime, airlines and airports have begun experiments of their own, charging a fee to passengers who want to get tested before they fly.

On Wednesday, Tampa International Airport announced it would extend its program through the end of the year after seeing stronger-than-anticipated demand. Passengers can pay $150 for a PCR test and $60 for a rapid antigen test.

“People are very receptive to this,” said Joe Lopano, the airport’s chief executive.

But the program remains voluntary and requires very minimal money from the airport — about $2,000 a month, Lopano said. The medical work is carried out by a nonprofit health provider.

New coronavirus cases are now at their highest levels in the United States since the pandemic began, but unlike during the initial wave of cases, people are proving willing to fly again. Passenger volumes are still down more than half of pre-pandemic levels, but the daily number of people passing through TSA checkpoints topped 1 million in mid-October and have climbed above 900,000 on several recent days.