An arbitration board has said Metro must provide $82 million in wage increases to thousands of union workers by summer 2020 — an amount that is less than what leaders of agency’s largest union had sought, but still a financial hit for the cash-strapped agency.

Members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 have been working without a contract since July 2016, when their previous collective bargaining agreement expired. The two sides were unable to reach an agreement after lengthy and rancorous negotiations, so the issue was sent to a three-member arbitration board.

The panel’s decision requires that Metro provide an average annual wage increase of 1.6 percent for workers over a four-year period ending in July 2020. The award is effective retroactively to July 1, 2016.

Metro officials said they were “disappointed” with the decision, but also pointed to some savings for the transit agency. For example, Metro is expected to save $21 million in health care costs because the arbitration panel said employees must increase their contribution to care to 20 percent from 17 percent, starting in January 2019.

“This award puts employees represented by Local 689 a step closer to a more equal footing with employees represented by other unions, supervisors and staff with respect to healthcare cost sharing,” Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a statement. “The award also provides modest, well-earned wage increases for our workforce.”

[July 2018: Metro union’s strike vote was two years in the making]

The arbitration board chose not to weigh in on one of the most contentious issues: retirement funds. In negotiations, Metro had pushed to switch all future hires from the current pension system to a 401(K) system — the retirement system that Metro’s second-largest union, AFL-CIO OPEIU Local 2, uses for its newer members. ATU Local 689 had strongly opposed such a change. The arbitration board stuck with the status quo.

ATU Local 689 called the agreement a “rational decision, under the current circumstances.”

“Although under normal circumstances the totality of this decision would not be adequate, we are willing to accept the terms of this final and binding arbitration award for what we believe is in the best interest of the system,” the union said in a statement.

The arbitration board also declined to cap the amount of overtime hours that can be used toward pension calculations, a common practice at other transit agencies, and something that Metro had wanted.

The 1.6 percent annual wage increase is modest compared to the union’s ask of 4 percent annually over three years — the previous figure provided by individuals with knowledge of Metro and ATU Local 689’s positions. Metro had sought a three-year wage freeze, with a 2 percent pay increase in the fourth year and an additional 1 percent increase contingent on ridership recovering.

According to the terms of the arbitration board’s decision, Metro will pay no retroactive wages to workers for the period from July 2016 to June 2017. But they will have to pay a 1 percent wage increase for the fiscal year that just concluded — from July 2017 to June 2018 — and then pay another 2.5 percent increase for the current year, as well as another 2.3 percent wage increase for the fourth year of the contract, which will expire at the beginning of July 2020.

Before the arbitration board’s announcement, there were concerns that a large retroactive wage increase would leave Metro scrambling to find extra money to pay for it and that the agency would resort to raising fares, further cutting service, or enacting layoffs to balance its books. It cannot ask for more money from that jurisdictions that fund it without risking $180 million a year in penalties.

Legislation that secured annual dedicated funding for the agency caps the annual increase in the subsidies it requests for operating costs at 3 percent.

Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said with the new award, the agency manages to avert the prospect of busting the subsidy cap.

“Going forward, in FY2020, had the Union prevailed with its request for 4 percent annual raises and no health changes, that would have busted the cap,” she said. “This award provides an opportunity for Metro to live within the cap, subject to other cost containment and revenue raisers, because labor costs are only one budget driver.”

Still, it’s unclear where the money will come from. Metro had not budgeted for wage increases in the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years.

“Therefore, the current and retroactive raises will require Metro to go back to its funders for additional subsidy,” Ly said.

“After two years of bargaining and a year of making our best case through binding arbitration, Metro’s structural operating deficit remains completely untouched,” Wiedefeld said.

This is a developing story.

[Metro: New labor contract could bust budget ceiling and trigger $180 million in penalties]