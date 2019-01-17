Area crews were prepared to pre-treat the region’s roadways ahead of a forecast snow and rain mix that is expected to hit the Washington region this evening and could make for a slippery, dangerous commute.

The Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security said on Twitter that the evening commute “could be messy and slippery.”

Officials advised commuters to allow extra time and “take it slow.” The office also recommended that drivers put extra space between their vehicles and those in front of them. Seventy percent of snow- and ice-related injuries happen in cars.

The winter weather advisory for the D.C. region starts Thursday evening and goes into Friday morning. Parts of the area are expected to get between a dusting to an inch of snow, with areas northwest of the District getting a little bit more and parts to the southeast getting less, according to The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang.

In the District, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser has deployed the city’s “Snow Team,” which is putting roughly 200 trucks and plows out Thursday to pre-treat roads. The team will work throughout the evening and into Friday morning.



Trucks from D.C.'s Department of Public Works treating roads in a snowstorm. (Courtesy of DC DPW)

D.C. officials said that because of the snow, the Department of Public Works will not collect Christmas trees and holiday greenery on Thursday. The equipment used to collect those items is being used for snow preparations.

Residents are encouraged to put down rock salt, de-icer or kitty litter on their walkways and sidewalks to reduce the risk of icing and falls. Some area schools canceled their evening activities out of concern for the coming bad weather.

In Northern Virginia, crews are also getting ready for the possibility of snow Thursday afternoon. In a Twitter message, the state’s Department of Transportation wrote, “Pls leave work early (yay!) if you can.”

It added: “Storms during rush hour, even with little accumulation, have a huge impact on the roads.” And it advised commuters to watch out for overnight freezing that can impact roads during the Friday morning rush hour as well.

The region has a history of situations when light snowfall can cause traffic jams and minor crashes on untreated roads and highways.

For a few days this week, many school districts were closed or opened late after a weekend snowstorm dumped between six and 12 inches on the region.

Forecasters are predicting that the region could see a wintry mix again Saturday before a strong, cold front hits Sunday with bone-chilling temperatures.