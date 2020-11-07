Aircraft noise is a part of life in the Washington region, which is home to three major airports as well as several military installations. But many residents say in the past several years, changes in flight paths made as part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s effort to modernize the nation’s airspace, an initiative known as NextGen, have exacerbated the problem.

In some cases, the shift from radar-based to satellite navigation means that planes fly more concentrated routes, so noise is more focused in specific corridors. The changes also have meant that in some instances flight paths were altered, sending planes over neighborhoods that had not previously experienced noticeable aircraft noise.

Rich Roisman, the study’s project manager for Arlington County, said the consultants will have several tasks including assessing current flight patterns, soliciting feedback from residents on noise concerns and looking at what flight procedures were in place before and after the shift to NextGen. The two counties are sharing the $250,000 cost. The study is expected to take about a year.

Hartman said there is keen interest in the new effort. An August presentation, which can be viewed on the study’s website (dca.nowgen.net) garnered more than 2,400 views on Facebook, he said.

The consultants’ work will add to efforts already underway by a community working group formed in 2015 by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority to address the noise issue. MWAA manages both National and Washington Dulles International airports. Arlington and Montgomery are members of that group.

Federal officials said they would consider any recommendations that come from the studies.

“The Federal Aviation Administration supports the DCA Reagan National Community Working Group and is committed to working with other roundtables and working groups,” the FAA said in a statement.

While the National working group has come up with several proposals over the years, Hartman said its effectiveness has been hampered by a lack of technical staff support. Unlike similar citizen groups around the country, the one based at National does not have a technical consultant to work with it on proposals, which has been a source of frustration for many of the participants.

“It was lay people trying to develop a proposal, but how do you do that if you don’t speak the technical language?” Hartman said.

For example, the working group has offered 18 recommendations to the FAA, but many of them have not been implemented because they are not technically feasible, Hartman said. The hope is that with the help of consultants, the group can come up with recommendations that are viable technically sound alternatives to what’s in place, he said.

Roisman said Arlington decided to collaborate with Montgomery largely because it had grown frustrated with the current process.

“Not much was happening,” he said. “Meanwhile, we were getting more complaints from residents.”

The new push by Montgomery and Arlington may be residents’ best alternative since efforts to fight the FAA in court have proved largely unsuccessful.

In 2018, residents in Northwest D.C. lost their long-running battle with the FAA after a three-judge panel rejected their arguments that the flight path changes should be revisited.