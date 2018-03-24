Passengers have to get off trains at McPherson Square due to a train derailment at Smithsonian August 6, 2015. (Astrid Reicken For The Washington Post)

When the Metro Safety Commission meets Tuesday, the newly created oversight panel will be tackling issues such as officer election procedures, employee benefits and finding office space.

They’re not exactly the on-the-ground train-safety issues the body was created to oversee.

But the routine procedural hurdles will eventually lead to a robust regional organization charged with ensuring the safety of the country’s third-largest transit system, officials say.

“It’s the housekeeping type of stuff that we need to get the organization mobilized, so they’ll be in a position to start doing the real stuff,” said Jennifer Mitchell, director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, and one of the primary officials tasked with launching the commission.

The nine-member commission — six principal commissioners and three alternates — was mandated by the federal government after an investigation into the 2015 L’Enfant Plaza smoke crisis concluded that many of Metro’s safety lapses stemmed from an ineffectual and underfunded local oversight agency.

The Federal Transit Administration stepped in and, in October 2015, took over safety oversight, performing routine inspections on Metro tracks and trains, inside stations, and at rail yards.

When the FTA was given oversight authority of Metro in an unprecedented move by then-Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx, it was supposed to be temporary. The agency, which provides financial and technical assistance to the nation’s local public transit systems, is eager to return oversight duties to a regional panel.

It has been penalizing the region for the amount of time it has taken to form the regional oversight commission: The Department of Transportation has been withholding millions of dollars in transit grant funding from the region until the Metro Safety Commission is operational and federally certified through a lengthy application process.

In a recent letter to Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld, an FTA regional administrator said the withholding for the period that began on Oct. 1 and ended Friday will amount to $7.3 million.

The commission held its first meeting earlier this month and will meet every two weeks for now, Mitchell said.

Once the commission is certified by federal officials, it will have the power to demand immediate action from Metro: for example, pulling tracks from service for serious safety concerns or to issue fines for regulatory violations.

The commission also will be charged with investigating safety incidents and crashes, such as the Red Line derailment that occurred near Farragut North station in January.

Still, some significant steps need to happen first, and it may be several months before the commission and its staff begin conducting in-person inspections of Metro’s trains and infrastructure.

Eight of the panel’s nine commissioners have been appointed, Mitchell said, but they have not hired an executive director or staff.

They also need to find office space. For the time being, the commission is renting space at the Metropolitan Washington Council of Government’s office in downtown D.C.

And the commission has to decide on its own governance practices, determining who will be elected to lead the commission and how that person will be chosen.

It also will need to navigate the structural and governance issues that have plagued Metro’s board of directors, which oversees the operational and financial welfare of the transit system.

The Metro board has been criticized as being parochial and hampered by infighting. One example of that: The board’s chairmanship must be regularly rotated between the various jurisdictions.

The safety commission wants to take a different approach, with less stringent requirements.

“They think that the chair should be the person who’s best equipped to do the job at the time, period,” Mitchell said.

The panel is close to finalizing its policy for adhering to the Freedom of Information Act, and it appears to be making a significant departure from the transparency policies of the previous safety regulators at the Tri-State Oversight Committee, and of Metro itself.

According to the proposed rules, the Metro Safety Commission will be expected to answer all FOIA requests within 20 days, unless the commission’s own FOIA administrator determines they are exempt from releasing certain documents to the public. Local lawmakers have taken steps to ensure the commission is sparing with those exemptions, highlighting the need for transparency.

In another departure from the previous oversight committee, the commission’s proposed open-meetings policy mandates that all meetings be open to the public.

The commission is expected to vote to finalize those policies at Tuesday’s meeting.

Mitchell said she’s hopeful that commissioners will soon be able to turn their attention to the reason the panel was created: monitoring safety at Metro.

“It’s been a bumpy road at times, but we’re getting really close,” Mitchell said. “It’ll be great to actually see it get certified, and we’re really encouraged by the progress to date.”

