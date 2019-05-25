Terri Mann waits, trying to make her way to work, waits for a shuttle bus at Braddock Road Metro Station on Saturday, the first day of a multi-station shutdown on the Yellow and Blue Metro lines, including all the stations south of DCA/National Airport. (Dayna Smith/For the Washington Post)

Erin Hawley’s 12 and 13-year-old sons have been studying the U.S. government at school in Jacksonville, Fla., and she wanted to enhance their education with a five-day trip to see the White House, the Pentagon and other institutions they’ve been reading about, in person.

As soon as they landed at National Airport, they got an education on public works that they weren’t expecting.

Hawley had picked a hotel by the Franconia-Springfield Metro station, not knowing that she would be arriving on the first day that Metro station closed for over three months.

“It’s going to affect our entire trip,” she said, since they picked that hotel thinking they could go in and out of the city each day by Metro and not need to rent a car. “It’s summertime. They probably picked the worst time of year to do this, when all the tourists are arriving.”

For tourists like Hawley, as well as business travelers and local riders, Saturday is the beginning of a long summer in which commuting and traveling from Virginia will be more difficult than before, thanks to a shutdown closing six Metro stations from May 25 to September 8.

The southernmost stations on the Blue and Yellow Lines are affected: Braddock Road and King Street in Alexandria on both lines, Van Dorn Street and Franconia-Springfield on the Blue Line and Eisenhower Avenue and Huntington on the Yellow Line.

The shutdown closes every station south of National Airport. Throughout the summer, travelers landing at DCA who planned to head elsewhere in Virginia by train will be met by signs telling them to take a shuttle. They can reach three stations using a bus directly from the airport; if their destination is Braddock Road or one of the two Yellow Line-only stations, they will need to take two buses to replace one train.

While the stations undergo construction work for repairs, Metro is offering several different routes on free shuttles to transport passengers from those locations.

On Saturday, yellow-vested Metro employees stood outside the shuttered Braddock Road station, explaining the shuttle options to surprised travelers.

“Where are you traveling?” they asked over and over, steering people onto shuttle buses that arrived every few minutes. On a Saturday, many of the shuttles arrived and departed empty.

Metro did not respond to questions about shuttle usage on the first day of the shutdown.

The transit agency’s “ambassadors,” as they called themselves, wore buttons indicating languages that they could answer questions in, including Spanish and Amharic. They sometimes had to shout over the sound of the construction, which was well underway on day one, with a crowd of workers in hard hats and heavy machinery showing why this station had to close.

“I was like, ‘Yo, what’s happening?’ The lady in the yellow vest was like, ‘You know the station’s closed, right?’”said Mouaad Jaani. “I’m like...’I did not know that.’”

As he waited for the shuttle that would take him to the Crystal City station, where he could then board the Metro, Jaani, a college student who just returned home to Alexandria for the summer, pondered how he would travel each day to his summer internship in the District. “I guess people have to wake up extra early now.”

Gloria Saez said that her condo building near the Braddock Road station posted a sign warning residents that they should expect any trip to take half an hour longer. On Saturday, she arrived early for the shuttle so she could take the Metro to the Nationals game. But she doesn’t want to spend an extra hour every day traveling to and from her job near the Fort Totten station.

What’s a person without a car to do? Saez thinks she will try biking the 12 miles to Fort Totten. “I’m a therapist,” she explained. “I’m thinking, ‘How do you make it into something more positive?’ “ This way, she’ll get more exercise this summer.

With both of the Metro stations she normally uses shut down for the entire summer, Terri Mann’s commute from her home in Lorton to her job as a prep cook in Shirlington will now take her 2.5 hours, she said. Mann normally takes two buses plus a Metro trip but now must take four shuttle buses (there’s no direct shuttle replacing the Metro from Franconia-Springfield to Braddock Road).

How will she pass the five hour roundtrip commute each day?

“Talk to God,” she said. “Praying to the Lord, hoping I’m going to be blessed with a car.” By car, her trip would take 30 minutes.

Despite the extra trouble, Mann sees a bright side in her new commute. Unlike the Metro, she noted, the shuttles are free.

“It actually helps me save a couple dollars,” she said. “You kind of get a win-lose situation.”