A state audit found that a former manager for the Maryland Transit Administration appears to have steered millions of dollars of work at Baltimore light-rail stations to a company that employed two relatives.

The MTA paid $4.5 million to the company for that work — $3 million to maintain light-rail stations and tracks and $1.5 million to clear snow and ice from light-rail platforms and sidewalks, according to the report by the Office of Legislative Audits. The office is part of the Department of Legislative Services, which provides staff support for the General Assembly.

Because of the “questionable nature” of how the company received some of its jobs, the report said, the office referred its findings to the Maryland attorney general’s criminal division for review. A spokeswoman for Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) said the office doesn’t confirm or deny investigations.

The auditor’s inquiry focused only on contracts related to allegations received through its fraud, waste and abuse hotline, the report said.

Auditors reviewed seven light-rail contracts, dating to 2012 and with a total value of $42.2 million. The MTA employee was the project manager for six of the seven contracts, collectively valued at $24.2 million, the report said.

[Audit finds Maryland transit agency didn’t verify some Purple Line payments]

The manager and company were not named, though the report said the manager worked in MTA’s Light Rail Operations department. The audit’s findings were first reported by The Baltimore Sun.

Because of the way some MTA contracts were worded, the manager could bypass state procurement rules and direct contractors to use certain companies as subcontractors, auditors wrote. Those included a company that employed two “close relatives” of the MTA manager. Two more of the company’s employees lived at properties that the manager owned, and its chief financial officer operated a business out of a property also owned by the manager, the report said.

MTA spokeswoman Veronica Battisti said the manager “no longer works” for MTA but did not elaborate.

Battisti said the agency cooperated with the audit and “views all allegations related to possible violations of policies and procedures seriously.”

She said MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn “will continue to direct senior leadership to ensure employees are properly trained in procurement procedures and implement all necessary controls to ensure a culture of transparency and accountability.”

The audit also found that the company with connections to the MTA manager was paid higher rates than other firms for the same work. That included $20,000 more for snow removal and train cleaning services than other companies charged, the report said.

Other work the company performed “did not appear to be appropriate” under the contracts, auditors wrote. For example, one invoice charging $15,420 for multiple services included charges for “delivering bottled water to a light rail office and driving a light rail operations employee to a hardware store to purchase cleaning supplies,” the report said.

Auditors also found broader problems. Some of the light-rail service contracts were structured in a way that “may have limited competition” and not provided the state the best prices, they said. One $18 million contract for repairs and maintenance of MTA wireless systems went to two companies that didn’t demonstrate they met the contract’s requirements for technical expertise, they said.

In a written response Jan. 4, Maryland Transportation Secretary Pete K. Rahn said the agency had “resolved many areas of concern” and was “working toward compliance” with the audit’s recommendations.

The audit included numerous recommendations for ways the MTA could improve oversight of its contracts, such as no longer allowing employees to direct contractors to use certain subcontractors and ensuring that work expected to exceed $500,000 is competitively bid.

The review followed a November “fiscal compliance audit” in which the Office of Legislative Audits found other ways in which the agency was not following state procurement rules, including some requirements for competitive bids.