Saving the partnership also would benefit the state, experts say, because the Maryland Department of Transportation wouldn’t have to secure a new private partner to complete the light-rail construction, which would add time and costs.

If the partnership dissolves, the state would have to find another way to finance the remaining $1 billion of construction. It also would have to pay off the concessionaire’s $313 million in bonds, which could amount to $367 million with early termination costs, according to recent court testimony by MDOT’s chief financial officer. The money could be difficult to find at a time when the state has proposed slashing nearly $3 billion from its six-year capital transportation budget due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chances of reaching a settlement remain uncertain, as both sides have been tight-lipped about the talks. The concessionaire, Purple Line Transit Partners (PLTP), recently terminated its 36-year contract with MDOT following three years of arguing over a reported $800 million in unpaid cost overruns stemming from more than 2 ½ years of delays. Each side is suing the other for breach of contract.

In a notice to bondholders filed last week, PLTP said it and U.S. Bank, the bondholders’ trustee, had agreed to take no action for another month. PLTP said it had extended its Oct. 1 agreement, in which the bank said it would not take any enforcement action against PLTP, and PLTP said it would not seek any of the remaining bond proceeds.

U.S. Bank probably wants PLTP to take more time to try to preserve the partnership, experts say, because it would protect the investors who bought the project’s $313 million worth of private activity bonds. The bondholders have a better chance of being paid in full, ideally with interest and over many years, if MDOT and PLTP resolve their differences and avoid a lengthy court battle, experts said. Such bondholders are typically mutual funds, pension funds and other institutional investors.

Both PLTP and U.S. Bank declined to comment on the forbearance agreement. PLTP is composed of Meridiam, Star America and Fluor Enterprises.

MDOT spokeswoman Erin Henson directed questions about the agreement to PLTP, saying MDOT and the Maryland Transit Administration “are not parties” to it. Even so, she said, “Negotiations with PLTP are still underway.”

The state recently assumed some of PLTP’s subcontracts to keep some work moving. However, most major construction stopped after PLTP’s contractor quit in September, leaving behind 16 miles of torn-up roads and partly built rail bridges and track bed between Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

Though PLTP terminated its partnership with the state as of Sept. 10, the bonds and other debt it took on to build the Purple Line remain.

Roddy Devlin, an attorney who specializes in public-private partnerships for the law firm Nixon Peabody, said he couldn’t comment on the Purple Line forbearance agreement because he’s not involved with it. However, he said, bondholders generally want projects to be completed so they can begin generating the revenue needed to make the bond payments.

“There’s a benefit to everyone taking a deep breath and stepping back and giving the parties a chance to get things back on track,” Devlin said of forbearance agreements.

The unraveling of the Purple Line’s public-private partnership has attracted national attention because it was one of the first U.S. transit projects to include private financing.

The bonds were issued in 2016 by the Maryland Economic Development Corporation, a state entity, on behalf of PLTP. While PLTP is a private borrower, MDOT ensured that the bonds would be paid off, either via periodic payments to PLTP over 30 years after the Purple Line began to carry passengers or as part of a termination payment if the partnership dissolved.

Scott Zuchorski, head of the North America Infrastructure group for Fitch Ratings, said the bondholders are probably concerned about how much they’ll be paid. If MDOT and PLTP don’t reach a settlement, he said, a court ruling could result in MDOT paying them a maximum 80 cents on the dollar.

“If they can keep the project going, then they can get 100 percent payment, rather than less,” Zuchorski said.

The Purple Line was originally scheduled to begin carrying passengers in March 2022, but PLTP has said it won’t open until at least late 2024.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has said the state will complete the Purple Line through its densely populated Washington suburbs. If MDOT doesn’t reach a settlement with PLTP, it has two options: Hire its own construction contractor and finance the remaining $1 billion of work itself, or pursue a new longer-term private partner to manage the rest of the construction and provide financing.

MDOT has said it is exploring all options but has not said how much any of them are expected to add in costs and time.

Del. Marc A. Korman (D-Montgomery), who has been tracking the Purple Line project, said he views the forbearance agreement as a message of “everyone hold your breath, and let’s see if we can figure this out.”

Korman said the additional time also allows MDOT to explore whether the state or a new private partner could take over the bonds or PLTP’s low-interest federal loan if negotiations with PLTP fall through.