The authority’s board, which sets toll ranges in the state, is scheduled to hear details of the preliminary rates Thursday. It won’t vote on a final proposal until the fall, after three rounds of public comments or hearings, officials said.

However, the staff’s report, based on a consultant’s recommendations, provides the first glimpse into what motorists might pay to use the first 12 miles of lanes planned for the Beltway between the Virginia side of the American Legion Bridge and Route 187 (Old Georgetown Road) in Bethesda, and on I-270 between the Beltway and I-370 in the Rockville-Gaithersburg area.

The toll rates would be charged by companies seeking a 50-year contract to build the lanes and finance their construction in exchange for keeping most of the toll revenue.

The rates would range from 20 cents per mile to $3.76 per mile for passenger vehicles with an E-ZPass transponder and from $1.21 per mile to $22.58 per mile for tractor-trailers.

However, the companies wouldn’t be allowed to exceed a “soft rate cap” of $1.50 per mile for passenger vehicles and $9 per mile for tractor-trailers unless traffic reached a certain threshold or speeds dropped below 50 mph. That would allow speeds in the HOT lanes to remain at 45 mph or higher — a federal requirement, officials said.

The higher maximum rates would be “extremely rare,” such as during “extreme” congestion following a major collision, said Deborah Sharpless, the authority’s chief financial officer.

Sharpless stressed that the suggested ranges will undergo public hearings and more board discussion before being submitted for final approval.

“We’re just sharing our current thinking,” she said.

She said she thinks Texas is the only other state that builds in “additional protections” for motorists via a soft rate cap that may be exceeded only under certain conditions.

The rates come as the authority and the Maryland Department of Transportation pursue a “predevelopment agreement” with two recently selected Australian companies — toll road operator Transurban and investment bank Macquarie Capital — to design the lanes. The state and companies would then negotiate a 50-year contract to begin construction.

The state’s Board of Public Works — composed of the governor, comptroller and treasurer — is expected to consider the predevelopment agreement in May. MDOT officials have said they won’t seek the board’s approval for a 50-year contract until at least mid-2022, after the final environmental study is scheduled to be completed this fall.

Maryland officials say their preliminary toll rates are comparable to those charged in Northern Virginia, where Transurban operates 53 miles of HOT lanes. Average tolls in Virginia are $5.40 on the Beltway and $8.45 on I-95, the authority said, though it did not specify the mileage of those “average” trips to illustrate a per-mileage rate.

As in Northern Virginia, Maryland’s toll rates would vary by highway segment based on the amount of traffic congestion. Motorists would see the current rates and the total cost for three destinations on overhead signs before entering the lanes.

Under potential scenarios outlined by authority staff, Falls Church residents traveling to Bethesda in the midafternoon would potentially pay a $6.52 toll and save up to 21 minutes. If they skipped the toll, they would still save up to 10 minutes in the regular free lanes because other motorists would use the toll lanes.

Bethesda residents heading to McLean in the morning rush would potentially spend $4.59 in the toll lanes to save up to 14 minutes, the authority said. That same trip in the regular lanes would be 10 minutes shorter because of less traffic.

The HOT lanes would be free for buses and vehicles with three or more occupants. The regular lanes, which would be rebuilt, would remain free.

MDOT plans to add four HOT lanes — two in each direction — to both highways. On I-270 south of I-370, one of the HOT lanes in each direction would come from converting the existing carpool lane. The potential lane configuration north of I-370 to Frederick is part of a future study, and those toll rates would be decided separately, Sharpless said.

Regional computer models used by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments found that the northern part of southbound I-270 is so congested in the mornings that a commute from Frederick to Rockville could end up costing nearly $50 by 2040.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has promoted HOT lanes as a way to relieve chronic traffic congestion in the Washington suburbs at “no net cost” to taxpayers. The project also would include replacing and expanding the American Legion Bridge.

Critics say the highway expansion proposal would cause too much environmental damage, shortchange mass transit and overlook a potential drop in traffic if people continue to work from home more often after the coronavirus pandemic.

Motorists heading north on I-270 in the late afternoons and evenings, they say, would face even worse backups where the wider highway would gradually narrow to two lanes north of I-370.

Opponents also say the state is rushing into a decades-long partnership with profit-seeking companies before fully weighing the proposal’s effects on the environment and nearby communities. If the state cancels the project or doesn’t obtain federal environmental approval, it would have to reimburse the companies for up to $50 million of their predevelopment expenses.

Under the predevelopment agreement, the state also might have to reimburse those expenses if the companies walk away because the approved toll rates ended up significantly different from what they saw before they submitted their proposals.

Sharpless said the authority first shared the preliminary toll rates with the original four bid teams — one later dropped out — in November to solicit their responses.

“They are the experts on dynamic tolling and managed lanes,” Sharpless said. “They’ve spent years studying this corridor.”

The companies also needed to ensure they could collect enough toll revenue to secure construction financing, said James F. Ports Jr., the authority’s executive director.

“If our toll rates are completely wrong, they’re not going to be able to get financing to build this project,” he said.