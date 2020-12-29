American plans to operate the jet on the route until Monday, with other U.S. carriers returning the Max to service in the coming weeks.

The flight caps two years of investigations into the crashes, which found that Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration misjudged the risk posed by software on the planes, and work to redesign it and ensure it was safe again.

The FAA lifted a ban on the Max in mid-November, but airlines have needed to train pilots on the updates and ensure jets that had been in long-term storage were ready to head back to the sky.

During a demonstration flight for the news media this month, American pilot Peter Gamble sought to assure the public that the plane is safe.

“The confidence starts right here on the flight deck,” said Gamble, a Boston-based pilot and union officer in the Allied Pilots Association who served on a committee tasked with returning the Max to flight. “That confidence will translate back to the passengers.”

International operators already have returned the jet to their fleets. Brazilian airline Gol became the first to put the Max back into service, doing so this month, followed by Aeromexico.

The crashes — the first in Indonesia in October 2018 and the second in Ethiopia in March 2019 — shook the reputation of Boeing and the FAA alike. Boeing had to shut down production of new Maxes as the planes piled up in storage and the company’s chief executive lost his job. Internal company messages revealed in the course of congressional investigations showed Boeing employees describing attempts to manipulate safety regulators.

Last week, Congress passed legislation designed to stiffen the FAA’s oversight of Boeing and other aircraft manufacturers.

Despite the FAA’s work to ensure that the Max is safe, family members of the crash victims said they still did not trust the plane.

“The more that is uncovered about the development of the Boeing 737 Max, the more distrust unfolds from the families and the flying public,” said Robert A. Clifford, a lawyer in Chicago representing families of the victims.

The crashes were found to have been caused by software designed to smooth the planes’ handling that, acting on faulty sensor data, instead led them into dives from which pilots were unable to recover.