It wasn’t immediately clear how many jets overall were affected. Boeing said it would work with its customers to help them fix the planes.

“The recommendation is being made to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system,” the company said in a statement.

United said in a statement it is working with Boeing to determine when the planes could return to its fleet but had no estimate of when that might be.

“We have been in touch with the FAA and Boeing and will continue to work closely with them to determine any additional steps that are needed to ensure these aircraft meet our rigorous safety standards and can return to service,” United said.

American said in a statement that only the planes it received after the return of the Max to service were affected.

“As we shared when we returned the 737 MAX to commercial service, the safety of our customers and team members comes above all else,” American said.

The incident comes weeks after airlines began flying the Max again following two deadly crashes overseas involving Max aircraft that killed 346 people.

A new software system on the planes was partly to blame for the crashes. Boeing said the new electrical issue is unrelated to that system or to a separate wiring design problem.

The crashes, in Indonesia and Ethiopia, led to the Max being grounded worldwide for almost two years while Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration worked to approve safety fixes for the planes.

The disclosure is another blow for Boeing and the Max, which customers have only recently started to use and buy again.

Southwest said it had not experienced operational problems with the planes. Another 28 of its Max jets were not affected, the company said.