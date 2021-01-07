“Boeing’s employees chose the path of profit over candor by concealing material information from the FAA concerning the operation of its 737 Max airplane and engaging in an effort to cover up their deception,” Burns said in a statement.
The Justice Department said Boeing has admitted that two of its technical pilots deceived federal safety regulators about a software system that was implicated in both crashes. As a result of their deception, the department said, airplane manuals and training documents lacked information about the system.
The first Max crashed off the coast of Indonesia in October 2018, with another jet crashing in Ethiopia the following March. The second crash led to the Max being grounded worldwide and it was only approved by the FAA to fly again in November, following design changes to the computer system.