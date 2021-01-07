The Justice Department on Thursday said Boeing has agreed to pay more than $2.5 billion to resolve a charge that it conspired to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration during its review of the 737 Max, the airliner that was involved in a pair of deadly crashes that killed 346 people.

David P. Burns, acting assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, said the crashes “exposed fraudulent and deceptive conduct by employees of one of the world’s leading commercial airplane manufacturers.”

“Boeing’s employees chose the path of profit over candor by concealing material information from the FAA concerning the operation of its 737 Max airplane and engaging in an effort to cover up their deception,” Burns said in a statement.

The Justice Department said Boeing has admitted that two of its technical pilots deceived federal safety regulators about a software system that was implicated in both crashes. As a result of their deception, the department said, airplane manuals and training documents lacked information about the system.

The first Max crashed off the coast of Indonesia in October 2018, with another jet crashing in Ethiopia the following March. The second crash led to the Max being grounded worldwide and it was only approved by the FAA to fly again in November, following design changes to the computer system.