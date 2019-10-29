“We have to get the balance right,” Muilenburg said. “It’s very important we have strong government oversight, strong FAA oversight.”

Lawmakers have said they are weighing changes to aviation safety laws in the wake of the crashes. Investigators have focused in particular on a legal set up that allows Boeing and other manufacturers to take on much of the work of certifying that aircraft are safe.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said Boeing had misled his office after the crashes, blaming them on pilot error. In reality, Blumenthal said: “Those pilots never had a chance.”

Blumenthal asked Muilenburg to commit to supporting efforts to change the safety certification system, but Muilenburg committed only to participating in its efforts. He denied it was the company’s position to blame the pilots.

“We are responsible for our airplanes,” Muilenburg said.

Committee Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) trained early criticism on both Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration. Wicker pointed to recently released correspondence between the manufacturer and regulator, saying it reflected “a disturbing level of casualness and flippancy” that seemed to corroborate criticisms of an “inappropriately close relationship” between Boeing and the FAA.

In one of the emails, Boeing’s former chief 737 technical pilot, Mark Forkner, said he would be ­“jedi-mind tricking regulators into accepting the training that I got accepted by FAA etc.,” a reference to the company’s successful campaign to minimize training for pilots who would be flying the Max.

Pressed by Wicker on when Muilenburg learned of that email, the CEO said he had been informed of the details “just recently,” as they were being reported publicly.

“I don’t recall being briefed on the documents any time prior to that,” Muilenburg said. “The comments, the values, the approaches that are described in those emails, are counter to our values.”

Muilenburg said the company had made mistakes, and he expressed deep remorse. “As a husband and father, I am heartbroken by your losses,” he told survivors of those killed in Indonesia and in Ethi­o­pia under similar circumstances within five months. The family members, sitting three rows back from Muilenburg, at one point held up photographs of their lost husbands, wives and children.

Shortly after the Lion Air flight took off, the captain and first officer began to struggle with the controls, as a new automated feature on the Max received erroneous sensor data and repeatedly forced the nose down. The crash killed 189 people.

Information about the feature — the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System — had been kept out of the Flight Crew Operating Manual on Boeing’s assumption that it would only rarely kick in.

“Delete MCAS,” Forkner wrote to an FAA official in 2017 as the plane’s five-year certification was nearing the finish line.

The deletion served Boeing’s commercial interest at the time, which was to minimize the regulations it had to follow and the amount of costly training required of its customers.

Less than five months after the Indonesian tragedy, an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed in similar circumstances, killing another 157 people.

Soon after that crash regulators worldwide moved to ground the Max.

The crashes have been a major crisis for Boeing. The grounding of the Max, a more fuel efficient version of the popular 737, has hurt the company’s finances and stock price and shaken public confidence.

On Monday, the chairmen of the House and Senate committees holding this weeks’ hearings both said they expect Congress to consider changing aviation safety laws. But exactly what such a change might look like remains unclear.

In the months since the Ethiopian crash, Boeing has been working on fixes to the automated feature, stopping it from turning on several times in a row and requiring it to read data from two sensors as a fail safe. The FAA has been reviewing that work as it determines when to allow the plane to fly again.

At the same time, investigators for the Justice Department, international aviation regulators and lawyers for the victims’ families have been examining how Boeing designed the Max and the FAA’s role in approving it as safe.

Investigations have found that the FAA received fragmented information about the automated feature, which meant it did not get close enough scrutiny.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, which is hosting Muilenburg on Wednesday, is conducting its own investigation into the crashes and has amassed hundreds of thousands of pages of documents.

Committee chairman Rep. Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.) has said executives and engineers at the firm were placed under pressure to get the plane to market and were seeking to avoid making changes that would require customers to put their pilots through costly training.

On the eve of Tuesday’s Senate hearing, more than a dozen family members of victims from the Ethiopian Airlines crash met privately with FAA Deputy Administrator Daniel K. Elwell and continued to press for the Boeing jets to remain grounded until significant changes are made to the certification process. The families also are scheduled to meet with Boeing executives following Wednesday’s hearing.

“We are most concerned that this plane is going to be ungrounded without changes to the [FAA’s certification] process,” said Michael Stumo, whose 24-year-old daughter, Samya Stumo, died in the March crash of Flight 302.

In a letter sent last week to the head of the FAA and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, the families demanded the agency revoke Boeing’s authority under the safety certification program.

