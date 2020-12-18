The July 2019 simulator test was designed to determine whether pilots could quickly react to faulty software implicated in the two crashes, which killed 346 people. A whistleblower alleged that Boeing officials prompted test pilots to be ready to use the correct controls to respond, telling them, “remember, get right on that pickle switch.”

Even with that prompt, one of the pilots took four times longer to respond than Boeing and the FAA had assumed.

A Transportation Department lawyer prohibited an FAA employee, who investigators understood to be one of the pilots, from answering questions about the incident in an interview, according to the report.

“The Committee concludes FAA and Boeing officials involved in the conduct of this test had established a predetermined outcome,” to reaffirm their assumptions about pilot reactions, the investigators wrote.

The incident suggests that problems arising from the close relationship between Boeing and the FAA, which other investigators have said affected the initial safety certification of the Max, also affected at least the early stage of efforts to reauthorize the jets to fly.

Boeing and the FAA didn’t immediately respond Friday to a request for comment.

The 100-page report, which relies on thousands of documents and allegations from 57 whistleblowers, outlines problems with the FAA’s oversight of the aviation. Investigators concluded whistleblowers regularly face retaliation and that private companies seek help from FAA managers when safety inspectors seek to enforce safety rules. The report says “systemic deficiencies” at the FAA pose an “unnecessary risk to the flying public.”

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), the committee’s chairman, said the investigation’s findings were troubling.

“The report details a number of significant examples of lapses in aviation safety oversight and failed leadership in the FAA,” Wicker said in a statement. “It is clear that the agency requires consistent oversight to ensure their work to protect the flying public is executed fully and correctly.”

Wicker and Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), its top Democrat, have proposed legislation to give the FAA greater independence from the industry and to strengthen whistleblower protections. The House passed a similar bill in November.

The Senate committee’s report comes a month after the FAA lifted its ban on the jetliner, which had been grounded for 20 months.

The two crashes, in Indonesia and Ethiopia, occurred five months apart and brought intense scrutiny to one of the United States’ most storied companies, Boeing and the government agency tasked with overseeing aviation safety.

Multiple investigations identified issues with the process the FAA followed for certifying that the newest version of Boeing’s 737 was safe, while also raising questions about whether it was too deferential to the manufacturer.

In signing the order that allowed the jets to resume service, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said the global aviation community could be certain the 737 Max was safe to fly.

“We have not left anything to chance here,” he said. “I would put my own family on it, and we will fly on it.”

Families of those who died in the crashes remain opposed to the 737 Max’s return and have urged the public to avoid the planes.

American Airlines will be the first U.S. carrier to resume service on the 737 Max. The airline will offer one daily round trip between Miami International and New York’s LaGuardia airports beginning Dec. 29 and will expand the number of Maxes in operation next year.

Senate investigators said the FAA and Transportation Department were reluctant to take part in the committee’s review, delaying the release of documents to the committee and failing to make employees available for interviews.

“The level of cooperation by the FAA and DOT has been unacceptable and at times has bordered on obstructive,” investigators wrote.

While a similarly scathing report by the House Transportation Committee was more focused on problems with the initial design and approval of the Max, the Senate committee’s review was sweeping. It encompassed allegations about Southwest Airlines, cargo carrier Atlas Air, the training of FAA inspectors and the safety of small operators in Hawaii.

The report identified ongoing concerns with the FAA’s oversight of Southwest, saying agency leaders have repeatedly failed to act when safety issues were raised.

The report cited an instance last October when the director of the agency’s Office of Audit and Evaluation recommended in a memo labeled “URGENT: Action Required, Southwest Airlines Airworthiness Concerns,” that 49 planes Southwest purchased from foreign carriers be grounded until they could be properly inspected.

Dickson refused, giving the airline several months to complete the work to fix the problems, despite the potential risk to passengers, according to the report.

The 49 planes were among 88 purchased by Southwest that had not undergone proper inspections before being put into service, investigators said.

Whistleblowers who contacted the committee also provided examples of communications between FAA managers and those at companies they are charged with overseeing. The communications, according to the report, “clearly supported the perception of ‘coziness.’”

Former FAA senior managers who now work in the private sector continue to deal directly with former supervisors and subordinates in their new jobs. A senior manager who retired from the government in 2016 serves as senior director of regulatory compliance and director of maintenance at Southwest Airlines, according to the report.