The affected jets — of which 69 were in active service, according to Boeing — are fitted with Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines.
“Boeing is actively monitoring recent events related to United Airlines Flight 328,” the company said in a statement issued late Sunday.
Pratt & Whitney said it had sent a team to assist the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating Saturday’s incident, and coordinating with airlines and regulators on developing new inspection protocols for the engines.
“Pratt & Whitney will continue to work to ensure the safe operation of the fleet,” the company said.
Hundreds of residents of the Denver suburb of Broomfield reported finding bits of debris from the United plane, police said. One bit fell through a roof. Another damaged a truck. Images showed incongruously large aircraft parts against homes.
But despite the problems, the crew on the jet was able to return it safely to the ground and no one was hurt.
The incident is a new safety challenge for Boeing, which recently saw its 737 Max jets returned to the skies after two deadly crashes that killed 346 people.
