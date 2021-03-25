Buttigieg’s opening remarks don’t spell out new details of what the package might contain on transportation spending, but sketch out the administration’s broader goals.

AD

“Wise transportation investments are key to making the American Dream accessible for all, leading our global competitors in innovation, getting people and goods where they need to be, creating good jobs — jobs that are union or pay prevailing wages — and tackling our climate crisis,” according to Buttigieg’s prepared remarks.

AD

Buttigieg has talked of remaking the nation’s transportation system and shifting the focus away from cars. He has emphasized a desire to fix aging roads and bridges, encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, improve transportation options for people on foot and aboard buses, and to bring passenger trains up to par with those in other nations.

In pursuing those goals, the Biden administration also is aiming to battle climate change and foster racial equity. The infrastructure proposal could include some $400 billion to combat climate change.

Buttigieg has appeared regularly on television and at conferences to lay the groundwork for the administration’s infrastructure agenda and help promote the American Rescue Plan.

AD

The next phase begins Thursday as he takes questions from lawmakers, including Republicans skeptical of the administration’s focus on the environment and plans that would raise taxes. In announcing the hearing, committee chairman Rep. Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.) advised Buttigieg to “eat his Wheaties.”

AD

While Buttigieg has set out an agenda, his powers to enact it are sharply limited. The kinds of sweeping change the Biden administration envisages will need the support of Congress. Biden has hosted two bipartisan groups of lawmakers at the White House to encourage them to work on infrastructure funding.

In his prepared remarks, Buttigieg emphasized the bipartisan support transportation spending traditionally has enjoyed.

AD

“Every citizen, regardless of political affiliation, shares the need for reliable roads, railways and air transportation,” he said.

Lawmakers have already taken the first steps toward assembling a long-term road and transit funding package. DeFazio is seeking to use that package to achieve investment and environmental goals that are broadly similar to those Buttigieg has endorsed.

AD

In his prepared remarks, DeFazio linked his goals to those of the administration.

“I know you share my commitment to this vision,” he said. “Many of these principles overlap with the administration’s Build Back Better plan.”

The previous funding law was set to expire last year, when Democrats controlled the House and Republicans led the Senate, but was extended until the end of September. Despite rhetoric that infrastructure spending is bipartisan, in many cases, Democrats and Republicans disagree on how money should be used.

The path forward could be smoother with Democrats leading both chambers in Congress and holding the White House, but still, advancing a package through the Senate likely will require the support of several Republicans.