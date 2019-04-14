Quads, hamstrings, glutes — remember those muscles, Capital Bikeshare users?

You’d better.

On Sunday, Capital Bikeshare announced that it was removing electric bikes from its fleet after receiving a “small number” of complaints from people who said the front wheels’ braking force was “stronger than expected,” according to the operator’s announcement. The company said it would replace those “e-bikes” or “pedal-assisted” bikes with normal bikes that require users to pedal them on their own.

The number of e-bikes in Washington reached about 200, out of Capital Bikeshare’s fleet of 4,300. Although the operator told The Post the bikes were quite popular, the bikes still received reports of a small number of incidents that included unspecified injuries.

Lyft, the ride-hailing company that operates Capital Bikeshare and similar systems in New York such as Citi Bike and Ford Go Bike in San Francisco, also began pulling electric bikes from those cities. But it also said they are working with an engineering firm to find the root problem and fix it.

[U.S. cities consider easing rules on where the e-bikes may be used]

In Washington, the electric bike craze was just getting off its feet, so to speak. At the end of last summer, Capital Bikeshare announced it would launch the new bikes. By September, it rolled out 80 of them under a pilot project branded Capital Bikeshare Plus. The horsepowered bikes were about 15 pounds heavier than the normal ones, and could go up to 18 miles per hour. So far, people have taken “thousands” of rides on them.

“Tackle hills like a superhero,” its website promised, adding that you could “chop your commute in half and experience the city from new heights.”

For those Washingtonians still looking for an easy ride, there’s always Jump, which offers electric bikes that can go as fast as 20 miles per hour.

