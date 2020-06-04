“We have coordinated extensively during his first weeks at OIG as he settles into his new role, and I firmly believe his record of integrity, law enforcement experience, and keen commitment to transportation safety issues will serve our office well,” Behm wrote in a June 2 letter to congressional Democrats.

Behm continues to serve as the office’s deputy leader while former railroad executive Howard “Skip” Elliott splits his time between working as the head of the Transportation Department’s pipeline safety office and serving as acting inspector general.

In his own letter to lawmakers, Elliott rejected their call for him to step aside and said he was committed to performing his job as inspector general with “utmost integrity and without any inappropriate influence or interference.”

“I intend to remain in the position as Acting Inspector General until a permanent

Inspector General is confirmed or until I am otherwise directed by the President,”Elliott wrote. “I am proud to bring to this role a long-standing record of integrity and more than four decades of transportation safety, law enforcement, and leadership experience.”

Democrats on the House transportation and oversight committees have said they’re concerned Elliott might have been appointed to undercut an investigation into whether Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao gave preferential treatment to Kentucky. Chao’s husband is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R), who represents the state.

The lawmakers and outside groups have also questioned whether Elliott can effectively lead the inspector general’s office, which is supposed to function as an independent watchdog, while also serving as a member of Chao’s senior team in his job at the pipeline agency.

Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va) and Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.) said Thursday that they were unimpressed by Elliott’s assurances.

“Mr. Elliott doesn’t seem to get it,” they said in a statement. “He wants to stay in a position at the Department and report directly to Secretary Chao, while at the same time supposedly taking on the ‘independent’ role of Inspector General — overseeing the Secretary. He can’t do both. He has to choose, and so does Secretary Chao.”

In a disclosure to lawmakers, the inspector general’s office said it had 19 investigations open related to the pipeline agency, and was working on another 13 investigations and 11 audits connected to Chao’s office. Elliott has said he will recuse himself from matters to do with the pipeline agency, but not those relating to Chao.

The disclosure also shows that the office has at least two dozen ongoing criminal investigations into public corruption, conflicts of interest, bribery, employee integrity and kickbacks across the department’s agencies.

Trump has waged a campaign against inspector general’s offices throughout the federal government. Elliott was appointed the same day the president removed the State Department’s watchdog, who was said to have been investigating misconduct by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The president has named Eric Soskin, a Justice Department lawyer, to serve as the permanent DOT inspector general. His nomination is pending in the Senate. The post has been vacant since the previous inspector general retired in January.

Asked what role she played in the decision to install Elliott, Chao said in an interview with the Washingon Post last week that it is the president who names inspectors general.

Chao said it was unfortunate that Democrats had sought to make the issue partisan, saying it was wrong for them to question Elliott’s integrity and experience.