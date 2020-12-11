“Once the vaccines are vetted and approved, we will again rely on the transportation sector, as we have throughout this year, to complete what has been one of the biggest logistics challenges in recent history,” Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) said Thursday at a Senate hearing where executives from FedEx and United Parcel Service, the two companies expected to handle the bulk of vaccine deliveries, detailed their plans.

Added Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania’s health secretary and the president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, “Distributing the covid-19 vaccine along with administrating it is a herculean effort, one that our nation has never experienced.”

The endeavor comes as the United States grapples with a surge of coronavirus infections. More than 100,000 people have been hospitalized, and the death toll from covid-19 is expected to soon surpass 300,000.

The vaccines will be shipped in custom containers that can be tracked throughout their journey. Special command centers have been set up by FedEx and UPS to monitor the vaccines as they travel, executives said. And the shipments will have their own escorts.

The vaccines are being dispatched at the busiest time of the year for carriers. But executives from FedEx and UPS assured lawmakers that the vaccine will take priority.

“This is who we are and what we do,” Richard W. Smith, regional president of the Americas and executive vice president at FedEx Express, told the Senate panel. “Once approved, this will be a top priority for the FedEx Express network.”

Smith said the company, which delivers about 17 million packages a day, was planning for a record holiday shipping season even before it was tasked with delivering the vaccine and has hired an additional 70,000 people, some of whom could stay on to help as holiday deliveries taper off and vaccine deliveries ramp up.

The company’s fleet includes more than 670 planes and 180,000 ground vehicles, and can deliver to every Zip code. During the H1N1 outbreak in 2009, FedEx transported more than 80 million doses of that vaccine.

UPS, which typically delivers 25 million packages a day, a number that has increased to 34 million ahead of the holiday season, has added 100,000 temporary employees, said Wes Wheeler, the company’s president of global health care.

Cargo carriers say they are accustomed to working with sensitive pharmaceuticals that require special handling.

“This is just an extension of what we do on a regular basis,” said Steve Alterman, president of the Cargo Airline Association. “The major challenge is not going to be the distribution but getting it into people’s arms.”

Still, Alterman cautioned that there may be bumps in the road as the industry gears up to deliver millions of doses.

It is not just the vaccine that carriers must focus on. The Pfizer vaccine will be shipped separately from the supplies — such as syringes, needles, face shields and alcohol wipes — needed to administer it.

Levine, the Pennsylvania health secretary, noted in her testimony that in test runs of Operation Warp Speed’s distribution system, at least one “significant” issue arose in a quarter of the mock shipments. In some instances the “vaccines” arrived but not the supplies to administer them, she said.

“Vaccine that arrives without the ancillary supplies required to administer it will delay the vaccination of key prioritized populations,” Levine noted.

Wheeler, of UPS, said the company’s goal is to ensure that the supplies arrive a day ahead of the vaccine. That also will enable the company to verify that the delivery address is correct.

Officials at the Transportation Department also have spent months preparing to ensure that the vaccine can be distributed quickly.

“The Department has laid the groundwork for the safe transportation of the COVID-19 vaccine and is proud to support this historic endeavor,” Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said in a statement.

In October, the department established a special team at the Federal Aviation Administration to support the distribution of coronavirus vaccines. The FAA COVID-19 Vaccine Air Transport Team also is providing support to Operation Warp Speed.

Since the Pfizer vaccine must be kept at a temperature of minus-94, the FAA has worked with carriers to provide guidance on safely transporting large quantities of dry ice in air cargo, Transportation Department officials said.

The agency also has put measures in place to ensure that air traffic control centers will be staffed to provide around-the-clock service to keep critical shipments moving and to ensure that flights carrying vaccines are prioritized.

FAA officials said the agency will handle flights carrying vaccines the same way it handled flights containing personal protective equipment in the spring. Airlines will provide lists of flights ferrying vaccines to the FAA’s command center, which will alert air traffic facilities that these are “priority” flights.

While passenger airlines including United, American and Delta have done trial shipments to test their ability to move the vaccine quickly under the necessary conditions, FedEx and UPS are expected to handle distribution in the United States.