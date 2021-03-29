“This has been a challenging and complex project but I believe it has brought out the best in all of us,” he wrote.

Stark did not respond to messages regarding his announcement.

His departure will leave the second phase of the $5.8 billion rail line, one of the biggest infrastructure projects under construction in the United States, potentially without permanent leadership as it moves into what many hope will be its final days.

Earlier this month, Stark announced that the second phase of the rail extension would reach “substantial completion” by Labor Day. Substantial completion is a construction milestone that means the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which is overseeing the project, has certified work is complete and that the rail line is ready to be turned over to Metro for testing and training.

Metro, which eventually will operate the rail line, is expected to follow with its own process to determine whether the work is acceptable and the rail line ready for passenger service — a process that could take several months.

However, if all goes as expected, Paul J. Wiedefeld, Metro’s general manager, said the rail line could carry passengers in early 2022. The second phase of the Silver Line was originally expected to be completed in July 2018 but has been riddled with problems, including a federal whistleblower lawsuit over flawed concrete panels at five of the project’s six rail stations.

Stark was named executive director of the rail project in August 2014. He replaced Pat Nowakowski who led the project for five years, overseeing construction of the rail line’s first phase, which opened in July 2014. Before joining the Silver Line project, Stark served as vice president and project executive with engineering giant AECOM.

Shortly after joining the project, Stark announced that portions of the project would have to be redesigned to accommodate new state and federal regulations tied to storm water management. The change delayed the project by 13 months and added at least $137 million to its cost.