Thomas Donohue, president and chief executive officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, second left, speaks during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing in Washington, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Fixing the country's aging infrastructure requires a reliable revenue source — in the short term, the federal motor fuels tax. The tax-writing panel's hearing marks the first where infrastructure pay-fors will take center stage. Photographer: Anna Moneymaker/Bloomberg (Anna Moneymaker/Bloomberg)

Virtually everyone on Capitol Hill and in the White House seems to agree that the nation’s infrastructure needs immediate federal investment, and on Wednesday the call in the House and Senate was renewed: figure out how to pay for it.

“Everything is on the table,” Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.), ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said in testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee, which holds the purse strings for anything his committee might approve. “We are open to whatever you all put forth.”

Graves noted, however, that “it’s going to take political capital to get something done,” capital that could take the form of alienating voters.

On the opposite side of the Capitol, the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works undertook its own hearing on infrastructure and “Accelerated Project Delivery”, causing Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.) to quip that “The number one way to accelerate new projects is to pay for them.”

There is general agreement that the first step in raising money for infrastructure is an increase in the federal tax on gasoline and diesel, giving way in the future to a system that would impose a tax on vehicle miles traveled, a bow in thinking to fuel economies and hybrid or electric -powered vehicles.

Rep. Pete DeFazio (D-Ore.), chairman of the House Transportation Committee emphasized to the Ways and Means committee that the fuel tax hasn’t been increased since 1993.

“We’re borrowing $16 billion a year to backfill the Highway Trust Fund,” DeFazio said, referring to the fund into which the fuel tax flows. “Way more than half the states have raised their gas tax, and no one’s lost their election over it.”

People on both sides of the aisle seem ready to put their weight behind President Trump’s call for infrastructure investment.

“We saw the president urging Congress to send him bipartisan legislation that he could sign, and I think more importantly that all of our constituents want this as well,” Graves said.

He agreed with those who said the gas tax is not a long-term solution.

Both the House and Senate committees heard the expected drumbeat from advocates who underscored the need for infrastructure investment.

Gregory E. DiLoreto, former president of the American Society of Civil Engineers, said the cumulative grade for U.S. infrastructure, based on ASCE’s annual reports, is a D+.

DiLoreto said more than 44 percent of the nation’s roads are in poor or mediocre condition.

The Highway Trust Fund is “facing an urgent and dire funding cliff that needs immediate attention,” AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said.

“After all the studies outlining this crisis, no meaningful action has been taken to correct decades of chronic under investment,” Trumka said.

Thomas Donohue, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, proposed a 25-cent increase in the federal fuel tax.

“I want to talk about the elephant in the room, the gas tax,” Donohue said. “How many people in this room can live off the same paycheck they did in 1993? No one. Our nation’s roads and bridges and transit systems can’t either.”

