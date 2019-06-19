A memo written by Metro’s general counsel contradicts repeated claims by board chairman Jack Evans that the ethics committee cleared him of all violations, according to the memo obtained Wednesday by The Washington Post.

The internal memo also contradicted Evans’s claim that there was no agreement for him to not seek reelection as chairman as part of negotiations over the violation. Evans’s term ends June 30.

The memo says the committee found Evans committed a single violation of the ethics code by failing to disclose a conflict of interest. It also says he agreed not to seek reelection as board chairman.

[Metro’s clumsy Jack Evans probe would be laughable, except the stakes are so high]

Asked to comment Wednesday, Evans changed his account, saying, “I don’t know what the ethics committee decided.”

The memo was distributed to Metro board members Wednesday by ethics committee chair Clarence W. Crawford. It supported a summary of the ethics committee’s findings that Crawford sent Monday to the governors of Maryland and Virginia — a summary that Evans previously said was untrue.

The two-paragraph memo was written by General Counsel Patricia Y. Lee and addressed to “file.” It was dated May 7, the day that Crawford has said the four-member committee agreed by majority vote that Evans had violated the board’s code of ethics.

On Tuesday, Evans said in media interviews that the ethics committee found no violation of any ethics rules on his part. He also repeated earlier claims that his decision not to seek reelection had nothing to do with the decision to close the ethics committee’s investigation. He said he had only agreed to amend his annual disclosure forms to list a consulting client that he had omitted.

[Law firm that investigated Jack Evans for Metro found ‘multiple violations’ of ethics code]

“The Ethics Committee found that Mr. Evans violated Code of Ethics Article II. D by failing to disclose a conflict of interest,” the Lee memo said.

“Mr. Evans has agreed to amend his annual disclosure forms from 2016 to the present to list the consulting client relevant to the conflict of interest. Mr. Evans has also agreed that he will not seek reelection as Chair of the [Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority] Board,” the memo said.

When asked to comment on the Lee memo, Evans gave the following statement: “I don’t know what the ethics committee decided. It’s my recollection that they asked me to file an amendment to my disclosure form, which I did. As far as not running for [Metro] chair, I had made that clear a year before that I would not run for chair, and told the committee in May that I would not run for chair.”

In addition to Crawford, who represents Maryland on the Metro board, two members of the ethics committee said earlier that the committee found Evans had committed a violation, and that he agreed not to seek reelection as board chair as part of the agreement to close the investigation. The two are David Horner of the District and Paul Smedberg of Virginia.

The fourth member, Corbett Price, who represents the District on the Metro board and is usually allied with Evans, has supported Evans’s view.

The ethics committee did not seek or produce a written report of its findings, which had allowed Evans and Price to say that Crawford and the other two committee members were inaccurately describing the outcome.

Lee’s memo offers the first contemporaneous documentary evidence that Crawford, Horner and Smedberg have been accurately describing the findings.

This is a developing story.