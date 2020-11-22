“We’re continuing to call on UPS to do what it takes to get enough testing devices to be able to test all of our pilots, domestic and international, before they leave on a trip and also when they return,” Travis said.

AD

The pandemic has been a bonanza for cargo airlines as passenger carriers have cut schedules, grounding planes that normally carry about half county’s airfreight. While passenger airlines have laid off flight attendants and cut work hours for pilots, cargo companies have boosted their bottom lines and increased wages in some cases.

AD

But strains on the international aviation system threaten to complicate vaccine distribution, according to the International Air Transport Association. The group, which represents major airlines, recently released recommendations on how the industry and governments should prepare.

“The global route network has been reduced dramatically from the pre-COVID 22,000 city pairs,” the organization said in a statement. “Governments need to reestablish air connectivity to ensure adequate capacity is available for vaccine distribution.”

The pandemic has brought new stresses, as pilots face suspicion from foreign governments that have imposed strict rules on visiting crews, leery of getting an infusion of the virus from the United States. That means solitary stays locked in hotel rooms overseas after long shifts on the flight deck, and occasionally lengthy enforced quarantines. The union said one UPS pilot was ordered to stay in a Hong Kong quarantine facility for 30 days.

AD

AD

“It’s just a very challenging situation abroad for our crew members,” Travis said.

It’s not clear whether pilots are being exposed to the virus on the job or in their home lives. But Travis said hundreds of pilots convene at company facilities before heading out on trips.

“There’s a very elevated risk of infecting one another if we’re not doing all we can to make sure we’ve been tested,” he said.

The Air Line Pilots Association, which represents about 5,000 FedEx Express pilots, also says cases are rising among its members, who are “strained like never before,” according to a memo obtained by the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

“Conditions are significantly worsening during our busiest season and many pilots are at or near their physical and psychological limits,” the union’s leaders wrote.

AD

The months leading up to Christmas are normally the industry’s busiest, but schedules have been nearly as demanding since the start of the pandemic. As airfreight capacity has fallen, demand has grown as the United States brings in medical supplies from overseas to battle the virus and consumers shift their shopping online to avoid stores.

AD

The biggest U.S. airlines carried 1,625 tons of cargo in September, almost 20 percent more than in the same month in 2019, according to the federal Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

In the coming months, the cargo carriers with extensive logistics networks — particularly those with cold-storage facilities — are expected to play a major role in distributing virus vaccines.

AD

Carol Tome, chief executive of UPS, said during the company’s most recent earnings call that it has been expanding freezer capacity and supporting vaccine trials, which is helping it develop distribution plans.

“We have a great opportunity and, frankly, a great responsibility to serve the world when a covid-19 vaccine becomes available,” Tome said. “When that time comes, our global network, cold chain solutions and our people will be ready.”

But the UPS pilots union and the company alike say a big enough outbreak among its workforce could hinder operations at an especially important moment.

AD

“We see cases spiking. It’s concerning, right, because if we were to have disruption, let’s say, in our pilots, that would be a real problem,” Tome said on the call. “Now, we haven’t seen that, but we’re just watching this very, very closely.”

AD

Earlier in the fall, the pilots union shared concerns about the virus publicly, saying UPS was applying rules about quarantining inconsistently and not offering enough testing. The company received six Abbott rapid-testing machines from the government as part of its involvement in the White House’s Project Airbridge medical supply program. But union officials said that until recently only one of the six was being used, testing pilots departing Anchorage for Asia.

UPS dismissed the union’s concerns as “baseless.”

“As part of UPS’s culture of safety, we have gone to tremendous lengths to keep our pilots safe during the coronavirus pandemic. We have equipped crew members with face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and thermometers, educated them on social distancing [and] on health protocols in areas where they fly, and enhanced cleaning protocols for our buildings, vehicles and aircraft,” the company said.

AD

AD

FedEx said in a statement that it also had undertaken extensive efforts to keep its crews safe.

“These measures are a part of a robust health self-monitoring program that we are overseeing, which includes requiring pilots to check their temperature twice a day, extensive aircraft and facility cleaning and disinfecting procedures, and provisions of PPE for each pilot,” the company said.

The union that represents about 2,000 pilots at Atlas Air Worldwide, which carries freight for German package delivery firm DHL and Amazon, has been locked in a bitter dispute with the company over a contract for pilots. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

AD

But Robert J. Kirchner, a trustee at IAP Local 2750, said Atlas has stepped up when it comes to protecting workers from the virus.

“They quickly realized they weren’t going to have a healthy pilot force and they weren’t going to be able to navigate it without an agreement with the union,” Kirchner said.

Nonetheless, he said fatigue has taken a toll, as it has across the industry, with pilots away from home for two or three months at a time. Kirchner said he recently issued an internal warning that maintenance standards were slipping as crews race to keep planes in the air.

AD

“Our airplanes are flying nonstop,” he said. “There’s more freight than they can carry and the yields are through the roof.”

AD

Atlas said in a statement that if pilots determine they are too tired or ill to fly, “their request to step aside is honored 100 percent of the time,” and that its maintenance team “prioritizes safety above all.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said it sees no evidence that fatigue or changes in maintenance practices are creating a risk at cargo operators.

“Through our risk-based oversight system, we constantly analyze a wide range of safety data to identify and quickly address any possible trends,” the FAA said in a statement. “The agency has not identified new pilot-fatigue or maintenance risks with cargo carriers as they adjust to increased demand.”

Even though the pandemic has boosted companies’ finances, several cargo carriers, including Atlas, accepted about $630 million in government aid targeted at airlines. In October, Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), chairman of a subcommittee overseeing pandemic relief, asked that they return the money or explain why they needed to keep it.

AD

In the company’s most recent quarterly earnings call, Atlas Chief Executive John Dietrich said the company did not intend to give back the $200 million in publicly funded grants it received.