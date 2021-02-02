Bowser called it one of the city’s “most notorious intersections” because of its odd design. In a statement, she said that “almost every Washingtonian has their own Dave Thomas Circle horror story.”
Bowser said the city is “taking the necessary actions to transform this confusing intersection into a multimodal project that supports the current and future needs of D.C. drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.”
Transportation officials said public meetings on the redesign of the intersection will be held this spring, and the final design plans are expected to be done this summer. Construction is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2022.
Some of the plans to redo the intersection include adding protected bike lanes, making traffic along Florida Avenue two-way and realigning and adding two-way traffic to First Street. Officials said they will also make three new public park areas.
Everett Lott, interim director of the District Department of Transportation, said in a statement that the redesign is “an important milestone” in making the area safer.
City officials said they are working with Wendy’s, which has been at the intersection since the mid-1980s, to provide the restaurant with assistance for relocating.
A few years ago, the land was said to be worth $5 million. It had been owned by the Bernstein Management Corp., and a Wendy’s spokeswoman had called the restaurant “a high-volume” spot and “an important location” for the fast-food chain.