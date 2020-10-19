The legislation also would allow e-scooter and bike operations to grow over the next few years to a maximum of 20,000 devices by Oct. 1, 2023. Today, seven companies are allowed to operate just under 7,000 scooters combined; about 4,000 e-bikes are permitted.

The regulations set benchmarks to ensure the devices are available in all wards of the city and require more signage warning riders about riding scooters on sidewalks.

If approved by the council, the regulations would go into effect after approval by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and a 30-day congressional review.

Supporters said the legislation, led by council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), balances the need to provide more transportation options with safety.

“Overall, this bill is a great balance of a need for more regulation to make scooters and other shared mobility devices safe and easily available,” council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) said this month as he voted to advance bill for a final vote.

Motorized scooters started appearing in the District in spring of 2018. They quickly became a popular option for getting around, from tourists using them to see the sights to commuters who turned to them out of frustration with the region's troubled transit system to residents who found them perfect for short-distance trips.

They also became controversial. Unprepared for the massive growth of the services, the city faced public backlash as abandoned scooters began littering sidewalks, parks and other public spaces. Pedestrians continue to complain that they fear for their safety as scooters whiz by on narrow and crowded sidewalks at speeds up to 15 mph. People who use wheelchairs complain about being unable to navigate around scooters left dumped in the middle of sidewalks.

The legislation addresses those complaints by requiring the devices have lock-to capability. The locking requirement would go into effect Oct. 1, 2021, to give companies time to update their fleets and the city time to install additional bike racks.

Some of the operators, including Lime and Bird, opposed the lock-to measure, saying retrofitting scooters to add the capability could cost millions, and at a time they are struggling to recover from losses suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

Robert Gardner, Lime's director of government relations for the Washington region, said last month that the measure would discourage people from using scooters.

“It doesn't make any sense to burden the most popular alternative to driving that D.C. has seen in decades with regulation that discourages its use,” Gardner said.

The industry has fought similar requirements in many cities, though it has complied in Chicago, San Francisco and Denver.

“In a way, the popularity and proliferation of electric scooters across the country has greatly benefited us, because the experiences and legislative initiatives of other jurisdictions have informed our own legislation — a perfect example being a locking mechanism requirement that is already estimated to improve parking compliance by 75 percent in Chicago,” Cheh said.

To address concerns that there are insufficient racks to lock the devices, the council added a provision requiring the District Department of Transportation to add 1,000 bike racks a year for the next four years.

According to DDOT, there are 5,000 bike racks across the city and 80 bike and scooter corrals. A fiscal impact report last month from Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey S. DeWitt said DDOT has funding for the installation of 150 racks this fiscal year but no money for them beyond fiscal 2021. The report said “funds are not sufficient” to implement the new regulations.

Critics of the scooter services say the regulations are a good first step but mean nothing without enforcement.

“The big problem with the bill is that no one is charged with enforcing its provisions, and I doubt riders or scooter companies will follow the rules,” said Steven Reichert, a Dupont Circle resident who has been a vocal advocate for restricting scooter riding on sidewalks.

“The legislation does nothing to improve safety for pedestrians by stopping scooters from being driven on sidewalks,” he said.

Scooters and bikes are allowed on sidewalks, except in the Central Business District, and scooter users still ride them in restricted areas.

Howard Marks, founder of the group Take Back Our Sidewalks, said he is skeptical about the effectiveness of the lock-to requirement. Even some companies have acknowledged that in cities that already require the feature, few use it.

“The ultimate situation is to require docking stations for e-scooters like Capital Bikeshare,” Marks said.

Spin is already doing that in some parts of the city. Last year, the company introduced docking stations where customers can pick up and return its devices. Spin said the charging stations, on private property, keep the scooters powered up and help eliminate some of the sidewalk clutter.

Dan Winston, Spin's regional manager for the Washington area, said the company supports “the D.C. Council's plans to promote safe parking,” noting that Spin has the most experience operating lock-to scooters from using them in Chicago and San Francisco.

“We have led the industry in alternative parking solutions like hubs, incentivized drop points and neighborhood ambassadors,” he said.

Maurice Henderson, senior director of government partnerships at Bird, said the company looks forward to working with the District in meeting the requirements “to ensure the e-scooter program continues to be a success.”

Perhaps most important in the legislation, supporters say, is that it includes scooters, bicycles and e-bikes. It would allow DDOT, which regulates the services, to establish additional rules.



The legislation also establishes fines for violations. For example, riders operating a rental scooter or e-bike while under the influence of alcohol or drugs could face a fine up to $150; anyone found tampering with the devices would face a $125 penalty.

Users must be at least 16 years, wear helmets if under 18, legally park the devices, obey restrictions on carrying packages while riding, only ride in designated areas and not ride with passengers, according to the legislation.

Other provisions of the bill:

● Require DDOT to put up signage or pavement markings inside the Central Business District alerting scooter riders about the prohibition against riding on sidewalks.

● Require companies to deploy at least 3 percent of their fleets to each of the District’s eight wards between 5 and 6 a.m. daily.

● Prohibit companies from putting scooters within 500 feet of an elementary, middle or high school. The rules would also apply to dockless e-bike operations.

● Require operators to maintain a 24-hour toll-free number for the public to report illegally parked scooters and file other complaints.

● Require operators to offer optional free classes on how to safely ride.

● Set the e-bike speed limit at 20 miles per hour.

● Require operators to release fleet, trip and complaint data to DDOT.

Some of the proposed rules mirror DDOT regulations that went into effect last year. The city established fees for operators and maintained a cap on the number of devices each company is allowed to deploy.

Bird, Bolt, Lime, Lyft, Razor, Skip and Spin operate scooters in the city. Helbiz and Jump, which is under the Lime umbrella, operate e-bikes.