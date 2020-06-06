Even as some in-person DMV business resumes, officials say it could be months before normal operations return. Customer service centers are operating on an appointment-only basis, restricting the number of customers and employees to reduce crowding and are requiring everyone to wear face coverings.

“Customers should not come for an appointment if they are feeling ill or have any reason to believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19,” Virginia DMV spokeswoman Jessica Cowardin said in an email. “Both customers and employees are asked to conduct personal health assessments before reporting to an appointment or to work.”

People are encouraged to continue to go online for transactions such as purchasing license plates or renewing vehicle registrations. Some license and ID renewals can also be done online, including if the cardholders are already Real ID compliant in the District and Maryland or if the renewal is for a non-Real ID credential in Virginia. Motor vehicle centers should be used for services that are not available electronically such as obtaining a Real ID credential and driving exams, officials said.

The three jurisdictions have extended driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations and other documents that expired during the health emergency or that are expiring soon, allowing residents more time to renew without penalty.

Here is what you need to know about the DMV services in the District, Maryland and Virginia as they reopen from the coronavirus shutdown:

The District opens one DMV branch in Phase 1 of reopening

Last Tuesday, the District reopened the DMV branch in Southwest for appointment-only services for driver's license and registration transactions, including the written driver’s test and Real ID transactions. Applicants need to schedule appointments online.

The other DMV locations in the city will stay closed through the remainder of Phase 1 of the city’s reopening, which began May 29.

D.C. residents can continue to go to dmv.dc.gov for transactions related to driver’s licenses or identification cards, vehicle and ticket processing. In-person hearings to contest parking and photo enforcement tickets remain suspended. Tickets can be contested online or via mail.

The District has also paused the suspension and revocation of driver’s licenses until all DMV operations resume.

Five DMVs opening in Northern Virginia

Most of Virginia’s 75 Department of Motor Vehicle branches are still closed, but the state has expanded some services since it began to reopen late last month.

Five Northern Virginia centers reopened last week for service by appointment only. State officials said they plan to reopen locations every week through August, when all DMV locations are expected to be open.

The open locations are in Arlington, Franconia, Leesburg, Manassas and Tysons Corner, and they are operating with temporary extended hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The extended hours will continue at least through the summer to make up for changes in capacity. Virginians can also make over 40 DMV transactions online.

Virginia DMVs are limiting the number of customers and employees at each location to ensure social distancing is followed. Every other customer service window is being left empty, and service windows have partitions between the customer and DMV employee to provide a layer of protection from virus transmission, officials said. The waiting areas have fewer chairs that are spaced further apart and customers are asked to stay in their vehicles until 10 minutes before their appointment.

Anyone entering a DMV office is required to wear a face covering, though license and ID applicants will be asked to remove their masks while their photo is being taken.

Expanded online services in Maryland

In Maryland, the Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) said it is opening 15 MVA branches Monday, including one each in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

The state recently expanded online options for commercial drivers to complete transactions such as renewal or correction of their licenses. MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer said she anticipates this will make it easier to process transactions for commercial drivers performing vital work, including delivery of food and supplies.

As the MVA branches reopen to the public, visitors will also find new procedures in place, from requirements to wear face coverings to social distancing. Anyone entering an MVA site will be asked “a series of screening questions” before entering, officials said, and people with flu symptoms should postpone their visit.

MVA staff will reschedule appointments that were canceled during the closure before opening up the online appointment system to new appointments, officials said.

Marylanders can still complete many transactions online, including registration and driver's license renewals, change of address, duplicate titles, administrative flag fees, substitute stickers and temporary registration.

Emissions inspections stations remain closed, and some are being used as drive-through coronavirus testing sites. But some 24-hour self-service VEIP kiosks remain open. Vehicle owners who were required to do an inspection from March and through June should receive a new inspection due date in the mail.

MVA spokeswoman Whitney Nichels said driving tests will resume as MVA branches reopen. The state is temporarily modifying the behind-the-wheel test. Applicants will not be taken to the road as part of the test. Instead will be tested on vehicle inspection and parking skills at a parking lot, and the testing agent will score from outside the car.

The state, which has mandatory REAL ID, also can’t issue any license renewal or learner’s permit online because applicants must present the required documents in person.

Driver’s license and state document extensions

Residents in the Washington region have more time to renew expired — and soon to expire — driver's licenses and other documents such as vehicle registrations. All three jurisdictions announced extensions in March when all essential DMV and MVA services were moved online. Generally the validity of such documents has been extended until after the health emergencies are lifted.

In the District, residents have until 45 days after the health emergency concludes to renew expired driver’s licenses, identification cards and vehicle registrations and to follow through with inspections, ticket payments and ticket adjudication responses. For example, all driver's licenses with expiration dates from March 1 through the duration of the public health emergency will be granted a waiver without penalty until the DMV reopens at full operating capacity, the agency said.

The city’s emergency order is expected to continue through July 24 — unless the mayor lifts it sooner or extends it. That means documents expiring on or after March 1 have been extended 45 days past that date.

In Virginia, if your driver’s license expired between March 15 and May 31, you have 90 days beyond the expiration date to renew. Credentials with an expiration date from June 1 to July 31 must be renewed no later than Aug. 31.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) also extended the validity of vehicle registrations expiring during the crisis. Registrations that expired in March, April and May are extended for 90 days; those expiring in June are extended for 60 days; and those expiring in July are extended for 30 days.

Across the Potomac in Maryland, all driver’s and business licenses, identification cards, permits such as handicap parking permits and registrations that expire or are eligible for renewal during the duration of the state of emergency, will be extended until 30 days after Gov. Larry Hogan (R) lifts it. Any upcoming reopening of MVA branches does not affect that order, officials said.

REAL ID transactions

The federal government in March announced that Americans will have an extra year to obtain a Real ID driver’s license or identification card, giving DMVs and applicants more time to obtain the new credential that will be required to board a domestic flight. The new deadline is Oct. 1, 2021.