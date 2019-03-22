

Potholes dot the road earlier this month along 15th Street in Northwest Washington. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

At the intersection of Fourth and K streets NW earlier this month, a road crew filled a pothole that had caused headaches for motorists since it was reported days earlier. Minutes later, the eroded, crumbling patch of road was mended and crews moved on to the next.

There was no shortage of options. The District received 280 pothole complaints that day, each vying for the attention of road crews dispatched to an increasing number of craters in the road.

Potholes have struck the Washington region particularly hard this year, according to a Washington Post analysis of about 20,000 pothole complaints logged by residents over the past five years. The increase has meant delays for frustrated motorists waiting on crews to smooth the city’s pocked streets.

More 7,000 complaints were reported to the city from January to mid-March, the highest since at least 2015. The number is double what the city received by this time in 2018, and almost four times higher than this point in 2017.

The Post’s analysis found the biggest hot spot for complaints this year extends from Columbia Heights to the Manor Park neighborhood, roughly between New Hampshire and Kansas avenues in Northwest. Elsewhere, complaints were concentrated just east of Rock Creek, as well as Chevy Chase in Northwest, on Capitol Hill, Lincoln Heights in Northeast and the Fort Davis Park area of Southeast.





According to data from the DC311 system — which allows residents to request assistance with city services — work crews are taking longer to make repairs, often exceeding the District Department of Transportation’s goals.

DDOT aims to repair potholes within three business days after receiving a complaint. On average, it’s taking more than eight business days this year, according to the analysis of city data.

But complaints made by residents represent only a portion of the city’s potholes. As of Thursday, the city had filled 22,624 potholes this year, according to DDOT figures. The agency has started concentrating crews in a single ward each day to shorten drive times between repair sites.

Mechanic shops have noticed an increase in customers coming in because of tire blowouts and other pothole-related damage. AAA Mid-Atlantic reported that about half a million insurance claims are filed every year related to potholes. Commuters have also taken to social media, criticizing the state of the region’s roads.

District resident Anna Schuttenhelm moved to the District last year from Wisconsin. She drives to work each day and has noticed road conditions deteriorate.

“Back in Wisconsin, locals will say that the roads there are really bad,” she said. “Those roads seem perfect compared to ones I’ve experienced here.”

Transportation officials blame the skyrocketing number of potholes on the region’s roller-coaster weather.





Potholes are created when moisture seeps into pavement, freezes and expands. The process repeats and results in a weakened infrastructure, which crumbles under the weight of traffic.

Storms last year made 2018 the wettest year on record in Washington, with more than 66 inches of rain at Reagan National Airport, the city’s official reporting station.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Lee said June 2018 through February 2019 saw the city’s fifth-highest nine-month precipitation total on record. And while the rain fell, temperatures fluctuated.

Washington recorded its lowest February temperature on the second day of the month — a low of 18 degrees — quickly rebounding three days later to the month’s highest temperature of 74 degrees.

“That was a rapid warm-up, which may also be a contributing factor in pothole formation,” Lee said.

Persistent rain across the Washington region on Thursday brought a slew of fresh potholes to end the week. A ruptured storm water pipe created a sinkhole that forced part of the George Washington Memorial Parkway to close for hours Friday, but officials said the incident wasn’t related to the road’s surface.

District residents can report potholes to the city’s 311 system. Fairfax County in Virginia and Prince George’s and Montgomery counties in Maryland also invite people to report potholes.

The Virginia Department of Public Safety reported that service requests doubled this year from the same time last year — jumping from 2,140 in 2018 to 4,446. Maryland has seen pothole complaints leap from 1,300 to 2,024 within the same period.

Starting Monday, Virginia officials will begin a “pothole blitz,” devoting staff to work overtime to fix potholes within 48 hours of receiving a repair request on state-maintained roads.





On the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, the speed limit was lowered earlier this month after a proliferation of potholes. It was dropped to 40 mph between Routes 197 and 32, causing traffic to occasionally crawl as motorists were forced to slow down and maneuver around rough spots.

The National Park Service is expected to fix the slew of potholes along the parkway, with a bigger plan for resurfacing in the worst area this fall. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has been critical of the Park Service’s response to road repairs, saying the agency “is simply not up to the task of maintaining MD-295.”



Because of the number of potholes, parts of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway have a speed limit of 40 mph. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

District officials said they have improved their ability to repair potholes after buying equipment that allows crews to be more efficient in making repairs. Crews have closed about 11,000 service requests to fix potholes in the past 12 months, said Terry Owens, a DDOT spokesman.

But despite crews’ increased efficiency, the pothole surge has slowed repairs, data shows. Although DDOT’s goal is to repair potholes within three business days, crews are more than five days overdue this season on the average pothole.

The delay in repairs creates a safety concern for motorists. In 2017, the city’s Office of Risk Management reported that the District paid more that $46,000 in pothole-related claims to drivers.

According to DDOT, 32 percent of the city’s roads are listed as being in poor condition, while another 27 percent are in fair condition.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has vowed to spend more than $214.9 million to repave all roads in poor condition by 2024. By comparison, DDOT spent $24.6 million on local street resurfacing and roadway improvements in the 2018 fiscal year.

Schuttenhelm said she hopes the city follows through.

“It definitely was a surprise when I moved here,” she said. “It doesn’t match all of my very positive feelings that I have toward every other part of this city so far.”

Luz Lazo contributed to this report.

