Snowplows are getting ready for a storm expected to reach the D.C. region by Saturday evening. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

As the Washington region braced Saturday for its first significant snowfall of the winter, forecasters upped their inch totals and predicted the storm would last longer than previously expected, making it more likely that delays and closures could happen Monday.

As the storm approached, forecasters increased snow totals for the D.C. area to 3 to 6 inches, which would make it the biggest January snowstorm since 2016. Areas west and south of the city — parts of Prince William County, southern Fairfax County and especially Fredericksburg and southern Maryland — could see eight to 10 inches, said Jason Samenow, chief meteorologist for The Post’s Capital Weather Gang.

Flakes were expected to begin falling in the D.C. region by late afternoon or early evening Saturday and accumulate quickly overnight, he said.

“It’s a substantial snowstorm for the area — not historic but a moderate to substantial snowstorm for us,” Samenow said. “It’s now looking to be a long-duration event.”

Though Samenow and others had initially predicted snow would stop falling early Sunday afternoon, he said it’s now likely to stretch into the evening. That would give plows less time to reach secondary and neighborhood roads before the Monday morning commute, making school and government delays or cancellations more likely.

By midday Saturday, Montgomery County officials had extended their winter storm warning to 6 p.m. Sunday, and warned of possible scattered power outages.

“We thought if it ended [earlier] Sunday, things would be back to normal by Monday,” Samenow said, “but probably not now.”

The storm has already brought sleet, freezing rain and snow to the Midwest. St. Louis reported 10.1 inches by Saturday morning, and ice had brought down trees and power lines in south-central Missouri, according to weather.com.

The partial shutdown of the federal government won’t leave federally owned roads unplowed.

Though National Park Service employees have been furloughed, the agency will continue to pre-treat and clear snow from the George Washington Parkway and Baltimore-Washington Parkway, as well as sidewalks around Metro stations, said spokesman Mike Litterst.

The center reversible lane on the Arlington Memorial Bridge will be closed during the storm to allow crews to easily move large equipment and snowplows, he said.

Across the Washington region, sidewalks turned light blue with salt, and plows stood ready as residents snapped up ice scrapers and scrambled for grocery shopping carts.

Highway crews that had begun pre-treating roads Friday continued to spray salt mixtures on roads and highways to prevent icing and allow plows to hit the pavement more quickly.

Ashley Ross-Scott, a spokeswoman for the Maryland State Highway Administration, said it helped that the storm is expected to arrive as snow rather than rain, which washes away the salt mixture. She said crews are pre-treating and getting plows ready statewide, though southern Maryland is expected to get the biggest dump.

Motorists who can’t stay off the roads should at least stick to plowed roads, she said.

“The safest place is behind the plow — and give it plenty of clearance,” Ross-Scott said.

Some residents worked through their pre-snow anticipation by snapping up sleds and stocking the refrigerator. Traffic trying to get into a Whole Foods in Bethesda backed up onto River Road, while shoppers at Safeway and Giant stores in Northwest said carts were scarce and lines long.

Samenow said the snow should be powdery — not as good for snowballs as a wet snow “but it should pack down pretty well and be good for sledding.”