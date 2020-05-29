Even so, drivers in the District may need some time to embrace the change. The 25 mph speed limit has been in effect in the city for decades — at least since the ’70s. There have long been calls for speed reductions in many neighborhoods. and in recent years they grown in response to a rash of fatal high-profile crashes involving pedestrians. Law enforcement officials cite speed as a factor in many of the District’s deadly crashes.

“One thing that we have for sure learned with less traffic on the street is that people are driving faster and we see it all over,” Bowser said at a news conference. “So we are making the default speed limit on local roads 20 mph.”

Bowser added, “while it may seem like a small change, we know that surviving accidents is strongly correlated to speed and lowering the speed limit will help us keep people safe.”

In 2019, 12 pedestrians and two bicyclists were killed in traffic crashes, down from 15 pedestrians and three bicyclists in 2018, according to D.C. police data.

Jurisdictions across the United States, including others in the Washington region, are embracing lower speed limits as the key to reversing a rise in traffic fatalities. Efforts include lowering default speed limits in major corridors and creating slow-driving zones in areas with heavy pedestrian traffic.

In December, Seattle announced it was lowering speed limits on all high-traveled arterials to 25 mph, after a deadly year on the streets. New York City dropped its default speed to 25 mph from 30 mph in 2014, also targeting a reduction in pedestrian deaths.

In the Washington region, Montgomery County last year lowered speed limits on some roads — including dropping the speed limit on portions of Georgia Avenue from 35 mph to 25 mph — in an effort to make the road safer for pedestrians. Alexandria lowered the default speed limit in some neighborhoods by 10 mph in 2016 to 25 mph.

Lower speed limits are part of Vision Zero, an initiative embraced by communities across the country to create safer streets for all. Bowser made Vision Zero one of her signature initiatives after taking office in 2015. The program has not led to significant reductions in road deaths. After years of traffic fatalities trending up, the city reported 27 deaths last year, a decline from 36 in 2018, but one more death than in 2016.

While the speed limit changes may be judged as a traffic-slowing inconvenience to some drivers, transportation experts and city officials say that for people who get struck, it could make a difference in how likely they are to survive.

Research by the United Kingdom Department of Transportation found that the chances for survival for someone struck by a vehicle driving at 20 mph is 90 percent. But that drops to 50 percent when the striking vehicle is traveling 10 miles faster. The fatality rate for older people getting struck at speeds above 20 mph is even higher, according to research.

Experts also say a driver going slower is able to react better to when encountering pedestrians or cyclists on the road.

Still, some critics argue that lowering speeds too much can have significant impacts not only on travel times but also on safety. It could lead to unsafe lane changes and more crashes as motorists try to get around ­slower-moving vehicles, some say. In the District, where the city has a reputation of implementing automated enforcement as a way to generate revenue, it could also be viewed as another strategy to increase the speed camera revenue.