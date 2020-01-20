Pipe breaks that coincided with a weekend cold snap led to water outages and street closures Monday in patches of Georgetown and Michigan Park, according to the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

A water outage in the area of 30th and P streets NW affected 100 homes beginning Sunday afternoon, the agency reported. After it was restored, D.C. Water reported another break in the same area about 3:30 a.m. Monday. The break was in the 1500 block of 30th Street NW, between P and Q Streets, leading to a closure of P Street for repairs.

Separately, D.C. Water reported an outage affecting about 200 homes at about 10:30 a.m. Monday on Sargent Road between South Dakota Avenue and Gallatin Street NE. Sargent Road was closed in both directions between Emerson Street and South Dakota Avenue NE for water main repairs, HSEMA reported.

Temperatures dropped into the mid-20s Sunday night, and overnight temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until Friday. The District government activated a cold emergency alert Monday, opening shelters and providing transportation to them on request.