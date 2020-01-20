Separately, D.C. Water reported an outage affecting about 200 homes at about 10:30 a.m. Monday on Sargent Road between South Dakota Avenue and Gallatin Street NE. Sargent Road was closed in both directions between Emerson Street and South Dakota Avenue NE for water main repairs, HSEMA reported.
Temperatures dropped into the mid-20s Sunday night, and overnight temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until Friday. The District government activated a cold emergency alert Monday, opening shelters and providing transportation to them on request.