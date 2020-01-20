Pipe breaks that coincided with a weekend cold snap led to water outages and street closures Monday in patches of Georgetown and Michigan Park, according to the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

A water outage in the area of 30th and P streets NW affected 100 homes beginning Sunday afternoon, the agency reported. After it was restored, D.C. Water reported another break in the same area about 3:30 a.m. Monday. The break was in the 1500 block of 30th Street NW, between P and Q Streets, leading to a closure of P Street for repairs.