FAA warns of jail time, fines as airports and airlines prep for unruly passengers ahead of the inauguration
Under Transportation Security Administration rules, passengers can bring unloaded firearms on flights but they must be inside checked baggage and secured in locked, hard-sided cases. Passengers must inform the airline that they are traveling with firearms during the check-in process. Ammunition also must be transported in checked baggage.
It is not clear whether other carriers will make similar policy changes in advance of the inauguration. United, American and Southwest did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Several airlines are taking steps to ensure the safety of passengers and crew after last week’s violence and ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration. Many have increased staffing at the Washington region’s three major airports, Reagan National, Dulles International and Baltimore-Washington International Marshall airports, and have said crew members will stay at hotels outside of the city.
On Wednesday, Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson signed an order targeted at passengers who “assault, threaten, intimidate, or interfere” with crew members while flying.”
Those who act out or refuse to follow airline policies could face jail time or fines of up to $35,000 under FAA rules.