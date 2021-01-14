Trump’s second impeachment

Latest: House hands Trump a second impeachment, this time with GOP support

The GOP: Ten Republicans vote to impeach, giving the vote bipartisan bona fides that could win over Senate

Security

In D.C.: National Guard plan for inauguration expands to at least 20,000 troops, acting police chief says

Statehouses: Nation’s governors gird for worst, warn of long-term dangers to their capitols

What happened on Jan. 6

Six hours of paralysis: Inside Trump’s failure to act after a mob stormed the Capitol

Analysis: What Trump said before his supporters stormed the Capitol, annotated

Inside the Capitol: How barricaded lawmakers and aides sounded urgent pleas for help as police lost control

