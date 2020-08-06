“I will serve with objectivity and integrity,” Soskin told Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee, which held the hearing. Asked if that included not interfering with investigations into the department’s leadership, he said: “We will investigate all allegations and all issues without fear or favor.”

The office was led for more than a decade by a former Marine general. But in May, a few months after his retirement, Trump abruptly replaced the acting inspector general, installed the head of pipeline agency to also lead the watchdog office, and nominated Soskin to fill the job full time.

That prompted an outcry from Democrats on Capitol Hill, who cast the moves as part of a broader administration assault on inspectors general. Soskin was nominated the same day that the State Department inspector general was removed amid an investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and his confirmation hearing took place the day after the sudden resignation of that inspector general’s successor.

After graduating from Harvard Law School in 2005, Soskin clerked for a federal judge before joining the Justice Department. He is a longtime member of the Federalist Society, an influential conservative legal organization.

Soskin is a native of Indiana and was introduced at the hearing by Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.) who called him an “exemplary civil servant.”

“He has great potential to bring objectivity, accountability, and integrity to DOT, which is precisely what we want for this position,” Young said.

Soskin said at the DOJ, he has worked on high profile cases, including a challenge to the president’s so-called Muslim Ban, which barred travelers from some countries from entering the United States, and on a decision to ban “bump stocks” by categorizing them like machine guns.

“I aspire to continue to serve the people by providing oversight of the Department of Transportation with independence and without fear or favor,” Soskin told the committee.

But Democrats wanted further assurances about his independence.

“Inspectors general are more vulnerable than any time in our nation’s history,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said. He asked Soskin whether he would be supportive of legislation that would make it more difficult to remove them from their positions.

Soskin declined to answer but said, “I share your commitment to objectivity and independence on the part of inspectors general.”

Blumenthal wasn’t satisfied.

“Let me just say bluntly, that’s what they all say and it’s not for lack maybe of good intentions, but the fact of the matter is that this White House has interfered repeatedly and forcefully in investigations and whatever your assurances, without some greater protection, you, as other inspectors general, will be vulnerable to the same improper influences and perhaps firing,” he said.

When it was his turn to ask questions, Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) said he had decided not to bother.

“After listening to your responses to Sen. Blumenthal, I just don’t think you’re being straight up, I’ll just tell you that right now,” Tester said.

“You’ve been told to talk about independence and that’s what you’re doing, but quite frankly you’ve been put into a position that is highly political now and you need to address that and how you’re going to handle that moving forward and you have yet to do that,” Tester said.

Democrats in the House quickly opened an investigation into the replacement of the Transportations Department’s acting inspector general, saying they were especially concerned because the office was investigating Secretary Elaine Chao’s dealings with Kentucky, which her husband, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, represents in the Senate.

Democratic lawmakers and outside ethics groups have also questioned how the head of the pipeline agency could serve in a job where he reports to Chao and also be independent as inspector general.

Cantwell asked Soskin whether in his view that arrangement “creates an appearance of bias?”

Soskin declined to answer, saying he didn’t know enough about the specifics.

At law school, Soskin contributed to a blog for members of the Federalist Society. And in a disclosure he filed as part of the nomination process, Soskin said he had maintained his membership of the group since from “2002-present, with some possible lapses.” He also said he had been a member of the National Rifle Association since 2009. He listed a $1,000 donation to Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign.

Soskin also disclosed a Twitter account which he regularly used to comment on politics, expressing support for Sen. Ted Cruz during the 2016 GOP presidential primaries and indicated that he would never vote for Donald Trump.

And in a 2017 tweet criticizing a story reporting Trump’s selection of former Texas governor Rick Perry as energy secretary, Soskin called the New York Times, “the worlds leading purveyor of #fakenews since Walter Durant. ”

Walter Duranty was a Times correspondent in the Soviet Union whose coverage the newspaper has since acknowledged was flawed for “his consistent underestimation of Stalin’s brutality.”