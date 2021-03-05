The new information adds to questions on the pace and effectiveness of inspections on such blades and whether potential indications of cracks were missed.

“Additional work is underway to further characterize the size and depth of the secondary cracks,” said an investigative update released by the NTSB. Investigators said they also will scrutinize inspection records covering the engine. They said the blade’s fracture was “consistent with fatigue.”

The failed Pratt & Whitney engine sent hunks of metal spewing across a swath of Broomfield, Colo., endangering passengers and residents on the ground, although no one was injured.

There are 128 777s with the affected engines globally. A 2018 engine problem on another United 777 bound for Honolulu prompted a similar emergency landing.

The blade that failed in 2018 had been inspected — and deemed safe — twice using a technique known as thermal acoustic imaging. Inspectors had found initial signs of cracks years before the blade failed but wrongly interpreted them merely as paint defects, investigators said.

Responding to that incident, Pratt & Whitney said it launched a review of records from 9,600 fan blades that were examined with that thermal technique, which creates images for inspectors to review.

The NTSB said Friday the 2016 thermal inspection data on the blade that failed over Denver last month had been reexamined in 2018. The idea back in 2018 was to see whether inspectors missed anything important.

Now that the blade has broken, leaving a trail of metal pieces from the engine, the NTSB said it will be “reviewing these inspection records to examine the presence and disposition of any anomalies” in the thermal inspection data near where the fracture in the blade actually started.

“The bottom line is the NTSB is looking into all the potential ways in which a crack goes undetected, and that’s good,” said Jeff Guzzetti, former director of the Federal Aviation Administration’s accident investigation division. “This may lead to another type of inspection or a change in the frequency of inspections.”

Representatives for Pratt & Whitney, Boeing and United declined to comment Friday on inspections or whether cracks might have been missed.

The FAA said it could not comment, because of the open NTSB investigation.

The 2018 flight had prompted the FAA to issue new inspection requirements for the engines in 2019. The FAA said at the time the thresholds it put in place setting the required frequency of inspections “provide an acceptable level of safety.”