As part of the review, the inspector general will examine how the FAA determines training requirements for pilots operating commercial aircraft and how increased automation in the cockpit is influencing what skills pilots are taught.

Following the Max crashes, the first on October 2018, in Indonesia, and the second, five months later on March 2019, in Ethi­o­pia, there were questions about whether longtime assumptions about how pilots will respond when multiple alarms go off in the cockpit need to be revisited.

Pilots were not told that a new flight control system, known at the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation system (MCAS), had been added to the 737 Max, and investigators think that complicated their ability to respond when the system malfunctioned, pushing the planes’ noses down repeatedly.

The inspector general’s audit was requested by key leaders on the House Transportation Committee, who are conducting their own review of the FAA’s certification process and Boeing’s role in it.

A spokesman for Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.) and Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.), said they hope that IG’s review also will examine how the FAA works with other civil aviation authorities at the International Civil Aviation Organization setting standards for pilot training.

“The ranking members believe this audit is another critical facet of the investigations after the two 737 Max accidents, and that every potential factor in those crashes has to be examined in order to best ensure future safety,” the spokesman said. “This includes ongoing reviews of the FAA’s aircraft certification processes.”

The inspector general is in the process of an audit of the FAA’s process for certifying the 737 Max. The review, launched last spring at the request of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, is expected to be released in coming months.

The 737 Max has been grounded for almost a year as Boeing works on a software fix for MCAS and on new pilot training requirements. The company, which stopped production of the jet last month, said it does not expect the plane to resume service until mid-2020.

Boeing’s reputation has been badly damaged by the crisis as it faces allegations that it was not forthcoming with regulators about changes made to systems on the jetliner. Its image also has been tarnished by the release of internal communications, in which employees discussed efforts to manipulate regulators certifying the aircraft and mocking at least one airline that wanted its pilots to be trained in simulators before they flew the Max.

