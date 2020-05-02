Organizations representing major drugmakers have warned that the strain on their supply chains could affect their ability to respond to the ongoing pandemic.

“Our members rely heavily upon a robust U.S. and global transportation network that includes air transport,” wrote Anne McDonald Pritchett, an executive at Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, in a recent letter to the Department of Transportation.

AD

AD

“Air transport is key to moving critical pharmaceutical goods through the supply chain, particularly during this global pandemic.”

The outbreak has underscored America’s dependence on foreign-made medicines, pharmaceutical ingredients and medical supplies, many of which come from China and India. And it’s an issue that could be of critical importance if a vaccine for the coronavirus is developed and there is a global scramble by nations seeking to protect their citizens.

Already, U.S. officials have had to intervene to obtain supplies. The Trump administration has chartered cargo flights to bring in medical supplies from overseas. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) secured thousands of testing kits from South Korea, which arrived by a Korean Air jet last month.

AD

But despite fears early in the pandemic of widespread drug shortages across the board, they have largely not materialized.

AD

Andrew Mulcahy, a health policy researcher at the RAND Corporation, which has been tracking drug supplies, said the supply chain has held up remarkably well.

“There are some bumps in the road, but it could have been a lot worse,” Mulcahy said. “It seems to have not broken so far. That does leave open the door to continue worrying about this a little bit.”

The drug industry is remaining vigilant and wants to remain in close communication with the federal government to ward off problems, according to a pharmaceutical executive who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal industry matters.

AD

“As of now the price is the most challenging issue for the industry and ensuring predictable costs for American patients,” the executive said. “What we want to make sure is the U.S. government is aware of the possibility of some kinks in the supply chain and they’re ready to engage whenever, wherever needed.”

AD

The industry has absorbed those costs for now, but the executive said that won’t be sustainable long term.

Some 45 to 50 percent of freight typically moves in passenger jets, complementing dedicated cargo flights run by companies such as FedEx and UPS. The passenger network is important to the drug industry, which makes some products that need to be kept cool and moved quickly. But as the virus has spread, nations around the globe have imposed restrictions on international travel, and airlines have slashed flights.

AD

Delta Air Lines, for example, says its international service will be cut 90 percent for the coming months. The airline has daily routes to Europe only from Atlanta and Detroit to Amsterdam, and another less frequent flight from Atlanta to Paris. It’s running a handful of flights a week between the United States and Tokyo and Seoul.

AD

The total weight of air cargo between the United States and other countries was down 7.3 percent in February, compared with the same month in 2019, according to figures released by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Cargo between the United States and China dropped particularly steeply: 22 percent.

Pritchett’s organization, known as PhRMA, and a group representing the makers of generic drugs have pushed the Transportation Department to do more to intervene, using its powers under the $50 billion bailout of the airlines.

AD

“In situations where cargo capacity is limited, it is imperative that medical and pharmaceutical cargoes be prioritized to avoid disruptions in these supply chains,” Pritchett wrote.

Pritchett listed a litany of worries in the letter to the Transportation Department, saying not only were there challenges securing sufficient cargo capacity, but also limited staff at airports, the Food and Drug Administration and customs to clear goods into the country.

She asked for help to ensure there would be enough space in the belly of passenger planes to continue bringing medicine into the country — perhaps even an order that airlines prioritize medical supplies — and a mandate that airlines keep serving international destinations.

PhRMA also asked the department to organize a special “fast lane” to ensure pharmaceuticals are moved through customs and FDA border screenings quickly — as service to some American cities is concentrated at fewer airports — and to encourage airlines to prioritize medical shipments.

AD

AD

The stimulus law contained specific provisions designed to safeguard medical supply chains. But in a ruling interpreting the terms of the stimulus, the Transportation Department declined to mandate international flights, siding with the airline industry in saying it was unreasonable to compel airlines to fly when foreign governments are setting the terms for travel. Officials left open the door for the drug industry groups to formally raise the issue again.

The Transportation Department declined to extend the help sought by PhRMA, saying airlines were maintaining service. And the Food and Drug Administration, which screens medicines as they arrive in the United States says it has adopted procedures to ensure shipments are processed without delay.

FDA spokesman Jeremy Kahn didn’t directly respond to questions about the staffing issues cited by PhRMA but said the agency had developed procedures to ensure medical supplies can be effectively screened when they come into the country.

AD

AD

“FDA Investigators are prioritizing and expediting review of medical product shipments,” Kahn said in an email. “Working with our partners at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), we are equipped to handle this influx and are helping to move legitimate FDA-regulated products through the clearance process as quickly as possible.”

Customs and Border Protection did not respond to requests for comment.

The airlines say that as passenger demand has evaporated they’ve stepped up cargo operations. The Federal Aviation Administration issued guidance affirming that cargo can be carried inside passenger cabins, but it included safety warnings, saying airlines needed to consider how doing so would affect the balance of their jets and what steps they would take to fight a fire if one broke out.

AD

“It is an extraordinary situation, however, for an entire passenger cabin to be loaded with cargo,” the agency wrote.

AD

Airlines For America, a group representing the major carriers, asked the FAA to go further and allow its members to load cargo into passenger seats. The organization framed the request as a way to help boost capacity for critical medical supplies.

“The need for relief is immediate,” Airlines For America wrote in a formal application to the FAA. “Throughout the United States, hospitals and medical centers are in dire need of critical medical supplies. The relief requested herein would allow A4A members and other operators . . . to use airplanes configured with passenger cabins to carry cargo.”

The FAA has yet to respond to the application.

The major U.S. airlines declined to comment on specifics of prices, but a spokesman for American said rates for shipping pharmaceuticals have not increased disproportionately with other kinds of goods.

AD

United Airlines is running 150 all-cargo flights a week between six airports in the United States and 13 cities overseas. That figure is expected to grow, company spokeswoman Rachael Rivas said.

“We are utilizing our network capabilities and personnel to get vital shipments, such as medical supplies, kits, PPE, pharmaceuticals and equipment between U.S. hubs to key international destinations,” Rivas said in an email.

American Airlines had 46 cargo-only flights per week in late April, connecting the United States to Asia, South America and Europe.

Ross Feinstein, a spokesman for the airline, said the company hasn’t experienced any delays at a 25,000-square-foot temperature-controlled facility it operates in Philadelphia.

“Shipments are still arriving and clearing along the same timelines as they were before, and in some cases faster as the volume of shipments has been lower,” Feinstein said. “We work with all of our partners in the pharmaceutical industry to help in getting items cleared in a timely fashion.”

Marco Oliveira, director of pharmaceutical business at logistics company Oceanair, credited the airlines with coming up with creative ways to try to address the problems. But for now, he said drug companies have little option but to pay the vastly inflated freight rates.

“If you really need a product like a pharmaceutical product or something you really need, you have no option,” he said.

The challenges are likely to continue to be a factor as the pandemic continues to unfold. Mulcahy, the RAND researcher, said the viability of the medical supply chain will be especially important if a vaccine is first developed overseas. He said government officials ought to be thinking now about how supplies of a vaccine or ingredients to make enough in the United States will be secured.