Foreign investigators examine wreckage at the scene where the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed shortly after takeoff on Sunday killing all 157 on board, near Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, south of Addis Ababa, in Ethiopia Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Ethiopian Airlines had issued no new updates on the crash as of late afternoon Tuesday as families around the world waited for answers, while a global team of investigators began picking through the rural crash site. (Mulugeta Ayene)

Officials in the United Kingdom, Germany and elsewhere broke with the Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday and grounded the U.S.-made aircraft involved in a crash Sunday that killed 157 people

“In the interests of safety of operation and to protect the public,” the UK Civil Aviation Authority barred all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from flying in the country’s airspace.

Ethio­pian and U.S. investigators are seeking insights into the disaster from a recovered digital flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, and it is unclear how long that process will take.

On Monday, Europe stood with the U.S. in saying it was too soon to make a decision on the planes.

The National Transportation Safety Board, the U.S.’s top safety oversight body, referred all questions on the status of the investigation to Ethio­pian authorities.

Like the FAA, the UK authority noted that “external reports are drawing similarities between this accident and Lion Air flight 610 on 29 October 2018 involving the same type of aircraft” in Indonesia.



(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 11, 2019 the Boeing Company logo is seen on a building in Annapolis Junction, Maryland. - Despite a wave of countries grounding the Boeing aircraft involved in another deadly crash, US authorities on March 12, 2019 said it would not make any decision until it has more evidence. Britain on Tuesday joined four other countries in banning the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane from its airspace, and airlines in several other nations pulled the aircraft as they await the results of the investigation into the crash that killed 157 people in Ethiopia, the second accident involving that model in five months. (Jim WATSON / AFP)JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

[Boeing Max 8 will continue to fly in U.S. even as China, others ground it]

But unlike top U.S. aviation safety officials, the UK authority said the absence of information about what caused the plane to crash requires immediate action.

“Given the similarity of the two accidents, it has been decided that as a precautionary measure that all” 737 MAX flights “should stop until appropriate safeguards are in place. This is needed to assure the [UK Civil Aviation Authority] that the aircraft involved are fully compliant with internationally recognized standards.”

The FAA, in a notice of Continued Airworthiness Notification to the International Community issued Monday after Chinese authorities and others grounded the Boeing jets, noted that external reports were “drawing similarities” with the Indonesia crash.

[Pilots unable to correct for faulty sensor that sent Indonesian flight plunging into the sea, report says]

But, the FAA said, “this investigation has just begun and to date we have not been provided data to draw any conclusions or take any actions.”

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said “immediate and appropriate action” would be taken if a safety issue is identified.

President Trump, weighing in for the first time, tweeted messages Tuesday morning lamenting what he described as the technological complexities of commercial aircraft.

“Airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly,” Trump tweeted. “Pilots are no longer needed, but rather computer scientists from MIT.”

[Boeing had a best-selling 737 and a growing global market. Now after two crashes, its reputation is at risk]

“Split second decisions are needed, and the complexity creates danger,” the president tweeted. “All of this for great cost yet very little gain. I don’t know about you, but I don’t want Albert Einstein to be my pilot. I want great flying professionals that are allowed to easily and quickly take control of a plane!”

In Europe, aviation authorities were split about whether there was a need to take quick action in the wake of the second crash. Following the U.K. ban on 737 Max 8 flights, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency was poised to make an announcement of its own later Tuesday, according to a spokesman who would not confirm whether a Europe-wide grounding was being planned.

Germany and Turkey both grounded the aircraft.

But in Norway, the head of that country’s aviation agency said there was not yet enough information about the two crashes to warrant any new changes to training or ground the aircraft. Norwegian Airlines uses the Boeings in its fleet, and announced Tuesday that it was grounding them for the time being.

“When two new airplanes are involved in serious accidents shortly after being placed into service, questions are naturally raised,” Lars Kobberstad, general director of the Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority said in a written response to questions before the British regulators announced their ban.

“It is too soon to draw any conclusions as to probable causes or remedial actions,” Kobberstad said. “The CAA Norway is therefore not considering any remedial actions as of now.”

He said that the authority was “closely monitoring” Norwegian Airlines’s compliance with a safety bulletin issued by Boeing and the FAA after the Lion Air crash last year.

Meanwhile, there was growing pressure on the FAA from bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers to ground the jets as well.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who was the first to call on the FAA to ground the planes, was joined by Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn), Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass).

“Until the cause of the crash is known and it’s clear that similar risks aren’t present in the domestic fleet, I believe all Boeing 737 Max 8 series aircraft operating in the United States should be temporarily grounded,” Feinstein wrote in a letter to Acting FAA Administrator Daniel K. Elwell. This aircraft model represents only a small fraction of the domestic fleet, and several other countries have already taken this important step, including China and Indonesia.”

American and Southwest Airlines, which both have 737 Max 8s in their fleets, are continuing to operate the jets.

The union that represents flight attendants at American Airlines also joined the call to ground the planes urging American Airlines CEO Doug Parker to take action.

“While we cannot draw premature conclusions, it is critical to work with manufacturers, regulators and airlines to take steps to address our important safety concerns,” said Lori Bassani, national president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants. “The safety of our crews and passengers is paramount. Our flight attendants will not be forced to fly if they feel unsafe.”

This is a developing story.