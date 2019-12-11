In opening remarks at his committee’s fifth hearing on the Boeing 737 Max, DeFazio said the Federal Aviation Administration had “failed.” Two of the airliners crashed within five months, killing 346 people.

The FAA “didn’t provide the regulatory oversight necessary to ensure the safety of the flying public,” he said.

AD

FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson, a former senior Delta Air Lines executive who was confirmed to his post in July, told the committee, “We are humbled when our best efforts fail.” But, he added, “The system is not broken.”

AD

“To prevent the next accident from happening, we have to look at the overall aviation system and how all the pieces interact,” Dickson said in prepared testimony. “Focus on a single factor will lead us to miss opportunities to improve safety that come from regulators and industry raising the bar not just in certification, but in maintenance and training procedures.”

Also on Wednesday, Edward Pierson, a former senior manager at Boeing’s Renton, Wash., factory, is expected to describe how he warned company executives about production issues at the plant where the 737 Max jets were being built. His recommendations to shut down production were rebuffed, he said in his prepared testimony.

AD

“I remain gravely concerned that the dysfunctional production conditions may have contributed to the tragic 737 Max crashes and that the flying public will remain at risk unless this unstable production environment is rigorously investigated and closely monitored by regulators on an ongoing basis,” he said in the testimony.

AD

Boeing said any suggestions of a link between Pierson’s concerns and the Max accidents are “completely unfounded.”

But DeFazio said Pierson’s account and those of other whistleblowers who have come forward have helped illuminate how the company’s safety culture has been “significantly eroded” and how government will have to step up and apply more scrutiny.

AD

“We’re looking at a process that’s broken,” DeFazio said in an interview. “We can no longer trust Boeing.”

G. Michael Collins, a retired FAA engineer, is also set to testify Wednesday. He will discuss his involvement in agency disputes about the safety of rudder cables on the Max, said DeFazio. The committee chairman raised that issue in a letter to the FAA last month, saying it appeared that agency managers overruled safety concerns in deference to Boeing.

Boeing 737 Max aircraft were grounded earlier this year after two new planes crashed: an Indonesian Lion Air flight in October 2018 with 189 passengers and crew on board, and an Ethiopian Airlines flight in March carrying 157 people.

AD